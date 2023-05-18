NASHUA -- In its most recent scheduling adjustments, the Nashua City Planning Board cancelled this week's regular meeting, scheduled the next regular meeting for Thursday, June 1, and announced that it expects to take up the controversial asphalt manufacturing facility proposal at its June 15 meeting.
Each of those meetings will take place in the City Hall Auditorium, and begin at 7 p.m.
The proposal, which calls for development of parcels of property between East Hollis, Temple and Commercial streets that would include an asphalt manufacturing plant, has triggered a groundswell of opposition from nearby residents and businesses up to the office of Mayor Jim Donchess, who in January went public with his position that an asphalt plant at that location "would create detrimental environmental issues, and add noise and traffic, all of which would have a negative impact on neighborhood residents."
Donchess noted city officials are in the process of trying to secure the former Henry Hanger factory -- a four-story, brick mill-type building on the north side of East Hollis Street opposite Arlington Street -- for redevelopment into affordable-housing apartments.
It was close to a year ago that the property owners, Newport Construction Corp., listed in Planning Board documents as 145 Temple Street LLC, and the applicants first submitted the proposals for the asphalt plant, a four-bay garage, an office building and storage facility.
Over time, the proposals have been altered to some extent, the result of agreements between the owners, applicants and Planning Board members.
At the board's most recent meeting on May 4, Ward 3 Alderwoman Trish Klee, the aldermanic liaison to the Planning Board, made a motion -- which passed on a 6-0 vote -- to table the matter to the June 15 meeting, "with the understanding that all materials of the applicant will be submitted by 4 p.m. on May 26 ... and that any responses from members of the public or other parties will be made by 4 p.m. on June 9."