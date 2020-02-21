NASHUA -- Laurie Ortolano, the woman behind the city's assessing department investigation, has filed a civil lawsuit against the city claiming it is withholding public information and not abiding the state’s Right-to-Know law.
Ortolano began voicing concerns about alleged discrepancies within the city’s assessing department last year, which ultimately resulted in a barrage of audits, investigations and staff changes.
However, Ortolano’s lawsuit, which was filed Thursday at Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua, claims that “rather than thanking her for helping the city government better serve its residents, elements within the city have stonewalled her efforts to obtain additional public information, publicly attacked her and publicly blamed her for costing the city time and money responding to her inquiries,” according to the petition for access to public records and an injunction under the Right-to-Know law.
The complaint, submitted by attorney Richard Lehmann, alleges that the city has engaged in evasion and misconduct in its refusal to permit access to public records, and has improperly asserted exemptions that have frustrated Ortolano’s attempts to access public documents.
“ … The city of Nashua, from the mayor on down, has attacked her publicly, blamed her for its own problems and repeatedly attempted to avoid any responsibility for its own failures,” Lehmann writes in court records, maintaining that Ortolano’s actions have been in the highest tradition of questioning city government, exercising her right to free speech and urging the political system and fellow citizens to hold public servants accountable for their failure to do their jobs.
According to the lawsuit, the city’s assessing department installed video surveillance cameras after Ortolano began questioning the practices of the assessing division. However, Ortolano's request to view video footage filmed by the new video equipment was denied after 65 days, the city citing internal personnel practices, confidential or financial information and an invasion of privacy.
Other Right-to-Know requests were also either denied, redacted or significantly delayed, the lawsuit claims. Those requests sought documents related to a $24 million reduction in assessments for 12 city properties, unredacted notes from the assessment company KRT, records of assessing department tracking of Ortolano’s activities and reports of a police investigation into assessor Greg Turgiss
“Absent access to this information, it is simply impossible for members of the public to perform the function that the Right-to-Know law is primarily designed to allow -- to ensure both the greatest possible public access to the actions, discussions and records of all public bodies and their accountability to the people,” Lehmann argues in court records.
Attorney Steve Bolton, corporation counsel for the city, said there have been times, for various lawful reasons, that the city has either not provided certain documents requested, or has redacted portions of documents requested by Ortolano.
“We have answered fully and completely hundreds of requests for documents from Mrs. Ortolano. We have provided her with thousands of pages of documents,” said Bolton.
In addition, Bolton said a meeting with Ortolano was scheduled for Dec. 10, 2019, but the day before, Ortolano indicated that she could not attend and would reschedule. Bolton said she has made no effort to reschedule that meeting.
Thousands of hours have been spent by city employees fulfilling her Right-to-Know requests at a cost of tens of thousadns of dollars, according to Bolton.
“I take serious issue with the fact that she seems to allege that the mayor has a personal grievance against her and has instructed that she be treated with greater hostility than other persons. I can assure you that is untrue,” Bolton said.
“There is a greater good here. There is something terribly wrong. This is the right thing to do,” Ortolano said in a previous interview, referring to her ongoing initiative to improve the assessing division. The ultimate goal, she said, is to bring fairness and equity to the assessing process in Nashua.
Ortolano is asking that the court schedule an expedited hearing, order the city to disclose information previously withheld, order the city to provide training and education to its employees regarding public record requests and require the city to pay her legal fees.