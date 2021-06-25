A bronze statue depicting a French Canadian immigrant and her young son, which welcomes visitors to the Nashua River on Water Street, was commemorated this week on its 20th anniversary.
“This lady is not a celebrity, she is an ordinary mill worker,” said Georgi Hippauf, who led the fundraising efforts to make the statue a reality two decades ago. “She is a tribute to our personal and industrial past.”
On Thursday, the national holiday in Quebec, people gathered at Nashua’s Parc de la Renaissance Francaise where the statue stands to celebrate the city’s French Canadian culture and honor what once was the city’s largest ethnic group in the late 1800s.
Christopher Gowell, the artist who created the statue, was on hand for the celebration.
The piece of art, which stands about 6 feet high, became the catalyst for her artistic career and provided her with seed money to create her own art school, Sanctuary Arts in Eliot, Maine.
“It was really an honor to be chosen to do this piece,” said Gowell, while reflecting on the project she completed so many years ago.
Marie-Josee Duquette, the Quebec Delegate in Boston, said the artwork represents the bond between a mother and her son while reading a book.
“I was very impressed by its beauty, but also what it represents,” said Duquette, stressing that about half of Nashua’s population was French Canadian at one time.
Between 1866 and 1872, more than 2,000 French immigrants made their way to Nashua, many of them working in the mills, according to city leaders.
French Canadian immigrants have played a significant role in Nashua and many other cities through the state and New England as they worked in the textile mills and shoe factories so many decades ago, said Eric Drouart, president of the French-speaking service club, Club Richelieu of Nashua.
“This is a celebration of the French Canadian presence in Nashua,” he said, explaining the statute is a moving and vibrant remembrance of the immigrants that made the city what it is today.
Mayor Jim Donchess agreed, saying Nashua’s heritage was formed by immigrants who worked tirelessly in the textile mills, proud to have a place to live and work.
“Everyone really enjoys the statue and its significance,” said the mayor.
On the 20th anniversary of the artwork, the city also celebrated the launch of a new mural within the park, which, when complete, will depict the portraits of eight Franco-American personalities -- several who were active in making the statue a reality.
“They are leaving us a legacy and love of the French culture that is still present today,” said Drouart.