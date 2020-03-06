An extensive downtown parking study is set to begin in Nashua in an effort to potentially expand available parking.
City officials this week approved an $83,900 contract with Desman Design Management of Boston, Mass., to complete the study.
“We are excited to move forward,” said Tim Cummings, director of economic development for the city.
The project includes a full assessment of the existing parking conditions in the downtown area, including metered, non-metered and off-street parking, as well as public and private parking lots, parking garages and on-street parking.
It will strategize different options and recommendations to improve the downtown parking situation, and develop a model for projected future parking demands, according to the contract.
“We are hoping to have it wrapped up in late summer,” Cummings said of the study.
One significant component to the project is exploring the possibility of allowing overnight parking in the downtown area, as overnight parking is currently prohibited on downtown streets and surrounding neighborhoods during winter months to allow for snow removal.
The contract will also include suggestions for short-term and long-term changes to address parking issues.
“I think this is a good first step,” said Alderman Patricia Klee, adding she has been inundated with calls from residents seeking overnight parking. She said constituents are waiting for city leaders to find an appropriate solution to the problem.
Overnight parking is currently permitted in the two downtown municipal parking garages, however the hours and number of spaces are limited.
The study’s objective is to gather as much input as possible from downtown business owners and residents who have concerns or recommendations on the current parking situation.
“I think Nashua is probably about 30 years behind Boston in some of the parking problems we are now kind of experiencing,” said Alderman Michael O’Brien.
A steering committee has already been formed to help guide the project, and outreach efforts will take place to gather citizen feedback, according to Cummings.
Two public forms, 10 stakeholder meetings, two days of internal personnel meetings at city hall, two surveys and more traditional outreach on social media has been planned to seek recommendations from the community, he said.
This project has been long awaited, said Cummings, adding he is pleased to have a national parking consultant on board to lead the effort.
The study is expected to be completed by Sept. 30. If there are any significant policy changes recommended in the study, Cummings said the Board of Aldermen will determine whether those are appropriate.