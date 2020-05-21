Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess, in a pitch for his proposed budget of $333 million, warned city officials on Wednesday that the city is facing difficult economic circumstances.
“Right now many Nashuans are hurting, no question about it,” Donchess said. “More than 8,200 people from Nashua have applied for unemployment benefits since March. … That is a lot of people.”
Donchess told the Board of Aldermen that he is not recommending some of the spending initially proposed by certain departments, including police, fire, schools and public works.
“I am urging, no question about it, caution when it comes to considering this year’s budget,” he said.
Donchess has presented a proposed fiscal year 2021 general fund budget of $284,584,408; the total proposed budget, which includes special revenue and enterprise funds, is $333,277,345.
Most city departments have a newly proposed budget that adds about 2% or less of spending. Donchess is recommending that police, fire, public works and schools are allowed a 2.25% increase in spending, although each of those divisions originally requested more in funds.
“We need to keep the tax rate increase as low as we possibly can,” said Donchess, noting the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on local families and businesses.
His suggested budget is up nearly $9 million from the current spending plan. According to Donchess, $3 million of that increase is attributed to a hike in health care costs.
“We know that the economy will recover, but we don’t know when,” he said. “That is the truth of it. That is the harsh reality.”
Donchess said that while these are difficult economic circumstances, he has full confidence that the city will recover. But that may not happen immediately.
He is also recommending that city officials allocate $1.9 million for tax relief.
Earlier this month, Nashua Fire Rescue Chief Brian Rhodes urged aldermen to reinstate the $500,000 that was removed by the mayor from his proposed budget of about $26.7 million.
Without that money in place, Rhodes said there would not be sufficient funds for pay raises included in a new, tentative agreement with the firefighters union.
“I understand it, trust me. I understand the times we are in. It is just extremely frustrating. Our firefighters do an incredible job for the city every day,” Rhodes said earlier.
Nashua Police Chief Mike Carignan recently made a similar plea to aldermen, asking that they reinstate about $207,000 that was removed by the mayor from his proposed budget of $33 million.
“We are asking to get that (funding) put back in so we are able to get back to full staff,” he said.
Without the money, Carignan said he will not be able to bring the department up to full force, and overtime will continue to be used to make up for that gap.
“We must work smart. We must be disciplined and we must be unified,” Donchess said. “ … We need to be more cautious than ever as a result of COVID-19.”
The $333 million budget, if approved without any changes, is up about 3% from the current spending plan. The new budget is currently being reviewed by aldermen.