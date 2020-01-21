NASHUA -- The mayor is warning city officials that significant tax increases are likely for the next several years unless changes take place at the negotiating table.
Health insurance costs are expected to increase drastically, according to Mayor Jim Donchess, who said this will not be a one-time hit.
“This is going to proceed year by year in the same fashion,” Donchess said of the projected 9 percent increase in health insurance.
During the current fiscal year, health insurance prices jumped 11 percent, or about $3.3 million, he said, adding a similar increase of about 8.6 percent is expected next year.
“We are going to do everything we can to try to mitigate these costs,” said Donchess, adding a renegotiation of benefits in contracts may be necessary to increase deductibles.
Other options include following the cost of living adjustments and not going beyond that number in negotiations, or only providing one year of a multi-year contract with raises that are above the cost of living, he said; the current cost of living adjustments are around 1.6 percent, said John Griffin, chief financial officer.
“I don’t think anyone out there should be concerned about having their pay cut. We are definitely not talking about that,” said Steve Bolton, corporation counsel for the city. Instead, the mayor is suggesting that contracts adhere closer to the cost of living, explained Bolton.
Earlier this month, aldermen voted to override the mayor’s veto of a civilian police contract, meaning raises will be granted to the union employees despite cost concerns from the mayor.
The new bargaining agreement with the UFPO Local 645 professional employees of the Nashua Police Department provides a combined 11.25 percent wage increase throughout the four years of the contract -- a 2.25 percent salary raise the first year, followed by 3 percent raises each of the following three years of the agreement.
It is possible, said Donchess, that another proposed contract will come before aldermen in the next few months with similar wage increase of 3 percent or 3.5 percent.
A negotiating team has been developed in an attempt to apply uniform guidelines in respect to labor negotiations, said the mayor.
“As we go forward, we are not facing any good choices because of this,” he said of the hike in health insurance prices.
Kim Kleiner, administrative services director, said Anthem’s costs are expected to increase 9.1 percent, followed by Cigna’s projected increase of 7.3 percent, Harvard at 9.8 percent and Aetna at 8.8 percent.
When some bargaining units are receiving 3 percent wage increase, Kleiner said last week during a budget summit that other city unions are watching those changes closely.
“It does prove difficult for the negotiation teams and for the employer boards that are trying to come to those agreements,” she added.
Donchess said that if wages go up three percent, the city budget will go up three percent as well, which would result in a tax rate increase of 4.9 percent to 5.4 percent for each of the next five years; in recent years, the tax rate increase has been closer to 2.25 percent.
Alderman Ben Clemons suggested that instead of looking at all of the contracts as a whole, they should be studied individually, meaning some unions may be willing to make healthcare concessions in exchange for wage increases.
To date, three bargaining contracts have expired and are currently under negotiation, while six more will expire in fiscal year 2020 and three more will expire the following year.
Having to decide between a “meager” 3 percent wage increase or healthcare concessions for city employees is frustrating, said Alderwoman Shoshanna Kelly, stressing she would like to gather feedback directly from city workers since officials have not been presented with a definite solution to the problem.