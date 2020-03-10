Numerous nonprofit organizations in Nashua are fighting for funds to improve their aging facilities.
Included in that list are three local parks that are hoping to upgrade their infrastructure.
“We only have so much money,” said Alderwoman June Caron.
Funding is being sought for a variety of projects, including new windows, bathrooms, pool decking, a locker room rehabilitation and other enhancements.
The aldermanic Human Affairs Committee is currently reviewing several requests from various organizations and groups throughout the city seeking Community Development Block Grants. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, through its CDBG program, will provide about $751,000 to distribute in grants to the different agencies, although nearly $1 million in requests have been submitted.
“We do have a lot of nonprofits that need upgrades, and I think we have to find a fine balance between what we can and cannot do,” Caron told the committee this week.
There are requests for improvements to three local parks or playgrounds, including Los Amigos Park, Sandy Pond Park and the Ash Street futsal court.
“It has been very common that we use CDBG grants for parks in eligible areas … the city budget only goes so far, and this is an extra resource to get those things done,” said Carrie Schena, urban programs manager for the city.
At Sandy Pond, a request for $30,000 is being sought to replace the fishing dock, repair walkways and fencing and improve signage. A $25,000 request was made to install lighting at the Ash Street futsal court, and an additional $35,000 request was made to install new play structures at the Los Amigos Park.
“I have two small children. I think the parks are really critical for everybody -- getting outside and getting fresh air makes a lot of sense. With that being said, we do have lots and lots of (requests),” said Alderwoman Shoshanna Kelly.
Marguerite’s Place is hoping to secure more than $48,000 to replace 107 windows at its facility on Palm Street. Opportunity Networks has asked for $60,000 to replace bathrooms in one of its buildings, and the PLUS Company is requesting $25,000 to construct an accessible bathroom and entry.
The Boys and Girls Club is in need of more than $68,000 to rehabilitate its locker room and pool decking, and the Front Door Agency is searching for $60,000 to convert its heating and hot water system from radiant heat to natural gas.
The city’s Owner Occupied Housing Improvement program is also in need of funds and is seeking $75,000 for various projects such as replacing roofs, installing accessible features, conducting electrical upgrades, fixing bathrooms to make them usable and addressing emergency heating needs for low income residents, said Schena.
The committee will continue reviewing the various applications throughout the next several weeks before the full Board of Aldermen votes on the recommended allocations.