After hearing that Nashua’s police and fire departments may need to cut staff under the mayor’s proposed budget, an aldermanic panel this week increased the proposed spending plan that is expected to be finalized on Thursday.
Aldermen were told by police and fire officials that four patrolmen positions and up to 16 firefighter positions may need to be eliminated if Mayor Jim Donchess’ proposed $346 million budget was adopted.
The mayor is proposing a cost-of-living increase of 1.7% for both the fire and police departments, which is lower than the spending requests made from each of the two departments.
“Our police department has worked and struggled to meet full complement,” said Lori Wilshire, president of the Board of Aldermen.
She said the use of methamphetamines is becoming more prolific in the city, leading to an increase in violent crimes.
“It is really kind of scary, I think, and I just can’t see cutting their budget,” Wilshire said.
She asked the aldermanic budget review committee to restore $241,338 that was removed by the mayor and place it back into the police department’s proposed $35 million budget. Her suggestion was approved by the panel.
Alderman Ernest Jette, who opposed the change, said the mayor’s request for a 1.7% increase for the police department is reasonable.
The mayor said that while increases to the operating budget will result in a rise to property taxes, he stressed that those increases will also create financial problems for future budget cycles.
Donchess also decreased the fire department’s requested budget by more than $400,000, but still offered the division a 1.7% overall spending increase, similar to the police force.
Since the fire department runs on four-person shifts, a cut of that magnitude could result in the elimination of one fire company, or 16 positions, according to Assistant Chief Steve Buxton.
“Even taking one truck offline puts some people in jeopardy,” maintained Alderman Richard Dowd, who said all 16 firefighters are necessary to man each fire company.
Donchess contended that a decrease of $400,000 does not equate to the loss of 16 firefighters’ jobs, stressing the fire department budget will go up a combined 27% over six years if its spending request is granted.
Alderman David Tencza suggested that the $418,775 be restored to the fire department’s proposed budget to prevent any potential gaps in coverage, increased response times or the possibility that a substation would need to be closed. The panel supported Tencza’s proposal.
“We can’t short you, we simply cannot,” Alderwoman Jan Schmidt told fire officials. “It means our lives.”
With the changes made to the fiscal year 2022 budget by the committee, an overall spending plan of $346 million will now be considered by the full Board of Aldermen on Thursday. The proposal would require $291,026,961 to be raised by taxes, with the rest of the budget comprised of special revenue and enterprise funds.
“Again, I think you could say that the tax increase, property taxes this year, are all due to the state,” said Dowd, referring to nearly $12 million of increased costs from the state, specifically pensions, as well as lower state aid.
The mayor’s proposed budget would have increased the city’s tax rate by about 3.6%. However, the newly proposed budget being recommended by the aldermanic committee is expected to increase the tax rate by slightly more than 4%, said city officials.
The full Board of Aldermen will vote on the proposed spending plan on Thursday, the first day of the new fiscal year.