Aldermen voted Tuesday to override the mayor’s veto of a portion of a new bargaining agreement for city firefighters.
Nashua firefighters have been working without a contract since July 2019, and although aldermen adopted a four-year contract last month, Mayor Jim Donchess vetoed a segment of the agreement that allows for an optional high deductible health plan with health savings account.
“I ask that we please override this (veto) tonight and move forward,” said Alderman David Tencza, noting firefighters are already in year two of the new contract.
Thomas Wholey, president of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 789, said earlier that although the overall cost of the contract is a 15.8 percent increase, that percentage includes retirement, insurance and salary; the actual wage increases represent about 10 percent of that number, he explained.
“The city is facing unprecedented financial challenges,” said Mayor Jim Donchess, maintaining that the new contract could lead to unsustainable budgets, potential layoffs, a reduction of services or higher taxes.
With health care costs on the rise, an increase in pension obligations and a reduction in school aid, Donchess said that the combined $10 million hit will result in a 5 percent increase in property taxes before even considering other budgetary items or wage increases.
If there are going to be cuts made, Alderman Tom Lopez, said he does not think those cuts need to come from the firefighters.
“I think there are other areas that we can look at and I think that it is important we do that,” said Lopez, urging his colleagues to override the veto.
The board voted 10-3, with one member abstaining, to override the mayor’s veto of that portion of the firefighters contract.
Aldermen Ernest Jette and Elizabeth Lu voted in support of the veto.
“I don’t think we are underpaying our firefighters,” said Jette, explaining the average firefighter in Nashua is making about $86,000 a year. While the firefighters are entitled to cost of living wage increases of around 2 percent, Jette said the new bargaining agreement has cost of living increases averaging 2.5 percent each year.
“Nashua residents want to see their aldermen put the Nashua taxpayers first for once,” said Laura Colquhoun, a city resident. She called out several aldermen who previously received contributions from the firefighter’s union for their campaigns.
Chief Brian Rhodes of Nashua Fire Rescue thanked aldermen for supporting the bargaining agreement.
“Because they are your firefighters and they do an incredible job for our community every day. Knowing that you have their backs is going to go a long way,” said Rhodes.