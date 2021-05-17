A judge has ordered the city of Nashua to hand over a series of emails that it initially refused to release as part of a citizen’s Right-to-Know request. The city is claiming the request was overly broad.
Laura Colquhoun, a Nashua resident, filed a Right-to-Know request on March 11 asking that the city provide her with all email communication between Kim Kleiner, the city’s administrative services director, and Richard Vincent, the city’s chief of assessing, between Jan. 1 to March 1.
“This request for ‘all email’ is overbroad and not reasonably described under RSA 91-A:4, IV. Therefore, this request is denied. … Any request for just ‘emails’ does not describe governmental records in a manner that allows them to be reasonably identified or searched for,” Attorney Jesse Neumann, the city’s Right-to-Know coordinator, wrote in a March 18 reply to Colquhoun’s request.
After being denied, Colquhoun filed a civil lawsuit against the city seeking access to the records she requested.
Last week, Judge Charles Temple of Hillsborough County Superior Court ordered that the city conduct a reasonable search for records in accordance with its burden under the Right-to-Know law.
“The fact that the plaintiff is requesting copies of all of the emails does not render her request to be so broad or sweeping that a professional employee of the agency who was familiar with the subject area of the request is unable to locate the record with a reasonable amount of effort,” wrote Temple.
Temple adds that before the city hands over its emails, the parties should meet and confer within 14 days to engage in a “good faith effort to narrow and focus requests for the benefit of both the city and (petitioner).”
Neumann previously told Colquhoun’s attorney, Richard Lehmann, that his client “made no further attempt to clarify or more reasonably describe her request” after it was initially denied by the city.
“There is no way to confirm that any response by the city will consist of ‘all email communications’ in earnest satisfaction of Ms. Colquhoun’s broadly worded request,” Neumann wrote to Lehmann on May 3.
In addition, the default email retention period in a user’s Outlook folder is 45 days, according to Neumann, who said “there can be no certainty as to the completeness of any email records prior to Jan. 25, 2021,” which is 45 days before her request was submitted.
However, Neumann said the city continues to review more than 900 pages worth of emails sent between the two city employees during the time period requested, adding Colquhoun should expect a response or update by May 24.
While the judge’s ruling is a step in the right direction, Colquhoun said Monday that she is not optimistic she will ever receive the requested emails.
“Still, I am very pleased with the ruling. We have been having more and more difficulty getting any information from the city,” she said.
Colquhoun’s lawsuit is the second Right-to-Know lawsuit filed against the city recently. Last year, Laurie Ortolano of Nashua filed litigation claiming the city is withholding public information and not abiding the state’s Right-to-Know law.
Ortolano’s complaint, also submitted by Lehmann, alleges that the city has engaged in evasion and misconduct in its refusal to permit access to public records, and has improperly asserted exemptions that have frustrated Ortolano’s attempts to access public documents.
“We have answered fully and completely hundreds of requests for documents from Mrs. Ortolano. We have provided her with thousands of pages of documents,” Steve Bolton, corporation counsel for the city, said earlier.
That lawsuit remains pending.
As part of the discovery process for Ortolano’s case, a request was made for all emails sent out from Kleiner between Aug. 6, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2019.
However, an affidavit signed by Nicholas Miseirvitch, deputy director of information technology for the city, states that he was “unable to provide the requested emails because the city’s tape backups are corrupt between April 2019 through October 2019,” says court documents.