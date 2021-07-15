Nashua police say they are pleased to have another tool at their disposal that will help promote transparency.
This week, the Board of Aldermen approved a $1.8 million purchase to fit every officer on the force with a body camera.
“Obviously, the first thing that comes to mind is transparency,” Deputy Chief Kevin Rourke of the Nashua Police Department said on Thursday. “We know our officers are out in the street and we support them every day.”
City officials approved a six-year contract with Utility of Decatur, Ga., for its BodyWorn cameras, vehicle video and communication solution features. According to Rourke, this is the same body camera system that the Manchester Police Department has been using for at least a year.
All 179 members of the force will be outfitted with the cameras, as will 31 police vehicles.
“I am hoping that in the late fall we will be up and running,” said Rourke, explaining it will take some time for the uniform shirts to be retrofitted for the cameras.
It will also take a few weeks for every officer to be trained on how to use the technology, he added.
“We know they are doing the right thing,” Rourke said of the patrolmen. “We are excited to have (the cameras) and get it going.”
The BodyWorn Utility cameras have multiple activation features that immediately initiate the recording feature when a holster is drawn, a cruiser door is opened, an officer is down, a chase is initiated, lights and sirens are activated and more, Rourke had said previously.
Aside from GPS systems that can dispatch units immediately if an officer needs assistance, the cameras also have a geofencing feature that requests mutual aid in real time, Rourke said.
“It is really high-tech, the ones they are going for,” Alderwoman Shoshanna Kelly said of the BodyWorn Utility cameras. “I am grateful that we are doing this.”
Under this platform, the cameras are sewn into an officer’s uniform shirt, meaning it is not attached to the outside of the uniform where it may get knocked off or damaged during a struggle.
In addition to Manchester, other police departments in New Hampshire already using body cameras include Goffstown, Hudson, Hollis-Brookline, Weare, Grantham and Lebanon.