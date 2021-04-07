Plans to construct a five-story self-storage facility off Amherst Street in Nashua have been scrapped, and condominiums are being proposed for the parcel.
Sequel Management and Development Inc. is planning to build three small apartment buildings on the 1.4-acre property at 8 Blackstone Drive.
The proposal includes six units for each of the three apartment buildings. The three-story townhomes will have three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms and a one-car garage, according to Peter Dolloff of Sequel Management and Development.
“This is already a neighborhood of over 600 units,” said Dolloff, explaining there are already four condominium associations in the immediate vicinity, including the Knightbridge Arms Condominium complex.
Colbea Enterprises recently purchased the property at 8 Blackstone Drive, as well as an abutting property at 4 Blackstone Drive that already received approval for a gas station with 12 fueling pumps, a 5,005-square-foot convenience store and coffee drive-thru service.
The zoning board recently approved two variances for the three new townhouse buildings, which will still need to be considered by the Nashua Planning Board.
“We feel this is a much better use for the property,” said Chris Rice of TF Moran, explaining the residential structures will be more appropriate than a self-storage facility.
In addition, 18 townhomes will not increase the traffic flow in an area that is already filled with 600 residential units, according to Dolloff.
“Housing is absolutely needed in the city,” said Mariellen MacKay, zoning board member.
Jean-Paul Boucher, another board member, said he also supports the addition of 18 condominiums.
“We have seen a lot of changes on Amherst Street,” said Boucher, explaining the new housing development will fit in well with the neighborhood and will serve the city well.
Sequel Management and Development recently completed the construction of 34 townhomes on Deerwood Drive in Nashua, and Dolloff said the units have been well received by occupants and the community.
The new townhomes will not be constructed along Amherst Street, but rather behind the gas station under construction.
About five months ago, the planning board approved a separate project with Sequel Management and Development that will allow for the construction of 10 attached two-story residential condominium units at 18 and 20 Dumaine Ave.
That development will be geared toward first-time homebuyers or couples who are looking to downsize.