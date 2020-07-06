A Nashua teacher is being honored for educating beyond the confines of the classroom.
Jim Hansen, a fifth-grade teacher at New Searles Elementary School, is the New Hampshire recipient of a Sanford Teacher Award from the National University System, as well as a $10,000 cash prize.
“This year has been a particularly challenging year for teachers,” said Michael R. Cunningham, chancellor of the National University System.
Cunningham recently announced the award winners, describing them as educators who help to motivate students with inspirational teachings that build student confidence, give students a voice and create an inclusive environment for youth. He said Hansen, as well as the other recipients from around the country, are teachers who go the extra mile for students.
“I am very humbled and honored,” said Hansen, who has taught in the Nashua School District for 32 years.
Hansen was recognized for his collaboration between Nashua students and children in the Mathare Valley slums of Nairobi, Kenya. He first visited the region in Kenya 10 years ago as part of a church initiative.
“It is one of the worst slums in Kenya," said Hansen. "People live in 10-by-10 shacks crowded on top of each other and there is no running water. It was a horrible place to visit, but I fell in love with it. That was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but I have done five trips now.”
Each time he goes, the Nashua teacher shares poetry written by his New Searles students with children in Nairobi. In return, the Kenyan students write poems of their own for Nashua youth.
“The kids in Kenya love learning about the American kids. They know that education is their route out of poverty -- out of the slums,” said Hansen.
Hansen is unsure when he will visit Kenya next, but he said the $10,000 in award money will be useful in helping to make that a reality; he hopes to have his wife join him on the next mission.
“The most important thing is reading what these kids write from their heart about their country and its people. It is a good collaboration,” he said.
Cunningham said that teachers give so much of themselves to their students, schools and communities, explaining the Sanford Teacher Award is a way to celebrate the contribution of inspiring teachers who encourage children to reach their potential.
“The National University System is so pleased to be honoring the vision of philanthropist T. Denny Sanford by recognizing inspiring teachers around the country through the Sanford Teacher Awards,” Cunningham said in a release. The award winners were selected by a committee of educators and faculty based on an application process; each recipient is now eligible to be named the national winner of the Sanford Teacher Award, which includes a $50,000 prize, according to the release.