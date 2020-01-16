NASHUA -- Four years after city officials rejected a proposal to extend last call, Nashua bars are asking again.
“There are several businesses in Nashua that want to see this come to fruition for them,” said Alderman Ben Clemons.
Clemons is recommending the change, arguing that an extended last call would help Nashua businesses compete with Massachusetts bars that close later.
Currently, Nashua’s last call is 1 a.m.. In 2013, the state Legislature approved a bill permitting New Hampshire communities to serve alcoholic drinks until 2 a.m. -- if the communities support the extension.
Last call in Manchester, Portsmouth and Concord is 1 a.m.
Four years ago, Nashua's Board of Aldermen rejected the same proposal, also brought forward by Clemons, by a vote of 8-5.
“A lot of the concern was around the demand on police and people being out too late,” Clemons said.
Clemons said the change from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. will make little difference except to possibly keep younger residents in Nashua rather than traveling to Massachusetts, where they can stay out longer.
Local businesses would have an opportunity to generate more revenue under the plan, Clemon said.
“We definitely want to give our businesses an advantage,” he said, noting the city's two casinos would benefit from an extended last call.
Currently, Fody’s Tavern, the Peddler’s Daughter, Boston Billiard Club and O’Brien’s Sports Bar close at 1 a.m.
Local bartenders also believe an extended last call would give them a little more income, Clemons said.
“The main thing here is that it would be optional, and completely up to the business,” he said.
Clemons said an extended last call could potentially attract young professionals, millennials and visitors to Nashua.
“We have done a great job at attracting young people,” he said, adding this would be another tool to keep young adults interested in the Gate City.
His proposal was introduced to the Board of Aldermen this week and assigned to a committee for review in February.
In the meantime, Clemons said he intends to speak to Chief Mike Carignan of the Nashua Police Department about the proposal.
“I am waiting to get his opinion on this as well,” Clemons said.
Four years ago when the proposal was first introduced, Carignan, who was deputy chief at the time, said the change to a 2 a.m. last call, though manageable, would strain the department's resources.
Carignan said earlier that the potential for more drunken driving and disorderly conduct increases if bars serve alcohol until 2 a.m.
