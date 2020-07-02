Eight years after the Bronstein Apartment Complex was nearly demolished there are preliminary plans to potentially redevelop and expand the public housing facility.
“This is a project that we need to work on carefully,” Mayor Jim Donchess said.
The 48-unit public housing complex at 41 Central St. is home to about 160 low-income residents, but city officials have said for years there needs to be more housing for low-income families in Nashua.
The Nashua Housing Authority has partnered with Boston Capital on a proposed project that would significantly increase the number of apartments at the Bronstein site, possibly to more than 200 units, according to Donchess.
This initiative, which is still in its early stages, would be undertaken to ensure that the current residents would be allowed to remain at the complex, but with a better environment in the long-run, he said.
According to plans filed with the Nashua Zoning Board of Adjustment, Boston Capital and the Nashua Housing Authority are hoping to “redevelop the property from 48 dwelling units to 216 dwelling units located in four, four-story buildings.”
Donchess said the newly proposed apartments would be offered to individuals with a range of income but will be “mostly affordable” units.
In 2012, former Mayor Donnalee Lozeau had preliminary discussions about razing the Bronstein apartments. She had a vision for the property that would have allowed for the creation of mixed housing choices for families, including home ownership options.
The concept of razing the Bronstein apartments was first floated by Lozeau as a way to integrate lower-income residents into mixed-income neighborhoods, and to possibly serve as a nice entryway into the city.
“That didn’t really come to fruition,” said Alderman Tom Lopez, who resides in the city’s Ward 4 where the apartment complex is housed.
“I am pleased that the Nashua Housing Authority is looking at housing needs and the city’s housing capacity to better meet the needs of the community,” Lopez said. “But I am concerned about anything that would (temporarily) displace residents since they may not have a lot of resources. My concern is there could be a setback to the project that would impact the housing capacity even more.”
Still, Lopez said that section of the city was somewhat forgotten and really deserves some attention. He stressed the importance of solidifying the role of residents with different economic backgrounds who live in inner-city neighborhoods.
According to Lopez, there have been talks about possibly hiring a navigator specialist to find housing for current Bronstein residents before construction begins, if the expansion is ultimately approved and moves forward.
The zoning board will review the plan on July 14. The applicant is seeking a density variance since a total of 52 units are permitted on the site while 216 units are being requested.
The Bronstein property, built in 1974, is on a four-acre parcel between Myrtle, Central and Pine streets.
Richard Mazzocchi, vice president of acquisitions with Boston Capital, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment. According to the company’s website, Boston Capital is an expert in affordable housing real estate and partners with housing authority groups to establish multi-unit housing for seniors, the homeless and others.
Lynn Lombardi, executive director of the Nashua Housing Authority, did not respond to a request for comment.