NASHUA -- The Bronstein apartments, a 48-unit public housing project, will be demolished next year and replaced with more than 200 units of affordable housing.
The Nashua Planning Board recently approved the project, which will include four new four-story apartment buildings at the corner of Central and Pine streets.
Residents living at the Bronstein apartments will be rehoused for up to two years while demolition and construction takes place. After that, they will be offered a new apartment if they wish to return.
“We have intentions of working with families, individually, to assist them in finding alternative housing while they are displaced,” said Lynn Lombardi, executive director of the Nashua Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
No residents have been relocated yet, Lombardi said. Families will be given a 90-day notice before relocation takes place, and all moving costs will be covered.
A total of 216 new apartments are being constructed on the 4-acre site, according to Jim Petropulos with Hayner Swanson, the engineering firm for the project.
The two largest apartment buildings will house 83 units and 79 units, and the two smaller apartment buildings will include 36 units and 18 units. Almost 230 parking spaces will be available
The project, which is expected to take about two years, is scheduled to begin in spring 2021.
Low-income housing
The planning board unanimously approved the site plan last week, with several members emphasizing the need for low-income and affordable housing in the Gate City.
“There is a gigantic need for this,” board member Edward Weber said.
Board member Adam Varley said the project won't solve the problem of housing demand, “but I think it is certainly a step in the right direction.”
Ten of the 216 new apartments will be market-rate units, Lombardi said. The rest of the apartments will be affordable housing, with 34 of the new apartments offered to families with 80% of the average median income, 90 to families with 60% of the average median income and 70 to families with 30% of the average median income.
“So these are very affordable, especially in today’s world,” said attorney Jay Leonard, counsel for the housing authority.
The Bronstein property, constructed in 1974, is between Myrtle, Central and Pine streets. It is home to about 160 low-income residents.
Residential assistance
Sarah Jane Knoy, executive director of the Granite State Organizing Project, said her organization has a few concerns about the Bronstein apartment project.
“We don’t think it is an eyesore. We think it is a community,” Knoy said of the existing public housing facility.
Knoy across the country massive failures have resulted when families are removed from public housing and placed into communities without their support networks.
“From our conversations with some of these families, we know that they do not yet have a clear understanding of everything this demolition and renovation may entail,” Knoy said in a statement to the Nashua Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
“Many of the residents are willing to be moved, but they really don’t want to leave their neighborhoods,” said Aron DiBacco, communities organizer with the GSOP.
DiBacco hopes that families who are displaced will be relocated close to the Bronstein site so their children can attend the same schools and keep their current support networks.
With housing scarce in the city, she fears that might not be feasible.
“We agree that new affordable housing is necessary, and we applaud the effort. We do wish it could have been done without demolishing the existing apartments,” DiBacco said. “We also think the tenants should be compensated financially for the stress of having to move and potentially leave their neighborhood.”