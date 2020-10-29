This year’s Winter Holiday Stroll, which typically brings up to 30,000 people to downtown Nashua, has been canceled.
“There is certainly some grief. It is always such a pleasure to put this event on for the community each year,” said Paul Shea, executive director of Great American Downtown. “There is so much magic around this event. It is certainly disappointing, but understandable.”
This year’s event would have been the 27th Annual Winter Holiday Stroll, which typically includes a candlelight procession to the city’s Christmas Tree led by Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as performances from dozens of groups throughout numerous downtown venues the weekend after Thanksgiving.
“Nothing can match the Holiday Stroll, but we are hoping we can still bring some magic to Nashua families,” said Shea.
Several other events have been organized to replace the Holiday Stroll, which will promote social distancing in light of COVID-19, he explained.
The Dazzling December Nashua Light Display Contest is being planned for next month, according to Shea. There will be two categories for the contest -- a downtown light contest and a residential light contest.
“This will create a socially distanced opportunity for people to cruise around and check out the light displays,” he said, explaining a map will be created highlighting all of the contest entries along Main Street and throughout the city.
Individuals will be able to vote for their favorite displays and winners in each category will be awarded trophies.
“Just like everyone else, we have had to adapt some of our programming. We may actually go into 2021 with a richer set of programs because of it,” said Shea.
New this year is a November Children’s Cookie Contest organized by Great American Downtown. Recipes and photos may be submitted and votes will be cast online to determine the best of the best; the top cookies will then be baked and sold at JajaBelle’s and Riverwalk Cafe for National Cookie Day on Dec. 4.
“We are hopeful that the design of these new programs will lead to even greater offerings. It is nice to offer people a bit of respite in a silly and fun way,” said Shea.
Another upcoming festivity organized by the owners of Martha’s Exchange and the Lannan Company, in conjunction with Great American Downtown, includes a festive 3D building projection display. The holiday display will be aired Thursday through Saturday evenings between Pearl and Temple Streets.
The Downtown Improvement Committee has also been working to complete about 18 newly lit trees along Main Street for the upcoming holiday season.
“This will add to an already fun and festive display, as we have been working to expand lighting for downtown each year,” Marylou Blaisdell, owner of DesignWares and chair of the improvement committee, said in a news release. “We are also looking at year-long lighting ideas for our downtown to help contribute to our lively atmosphere in all seasons.”
Mayor Jim Donchess said there are many activities being planned this holiday season for downtown Nashua.
“These festivities are just what everyone needs to get out and enjoy our community this fall and winter,” he said in a statement.