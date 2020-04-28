The Edmund Keefe Auditorium at Elm Street Middle School will remain intact and available for student use once the school is repurposed, according to city officials.
Tim Cummings, director of economic development, said Monday that although there are preliminary plans to redevelop the Elm Street Middle School once the city’s new middle school is open for use, possibly in the fall of 2023, the attached Keefe Auditorium will stay standing.
Tentative plans include hiring a consultant to assist with the redevelopment of Elm Street Middle School, with a goal of preserving the auditorium and creating a plan that meets the needs of the community, according to Cummings.
“What I would say is that the plan is very early,” he acknowledged.
It would likely take about three to six months of work with a consultant until there is a consensus and a request for proposals could be drafted. Mayor Jim Donchess said earlier that the middle school could potentially be converted into apartments.
The city has undertaken a major middle school project that includes the construction of a proposed three-story middle school in the south end that would replace Elm Street Middle School at an estimated cost of $78 million. That project also includes extensive renovations at two existing middle schools in Nashua, which would add an estimated $12 million in upgrades to Fairgrounds Middle School and roughly $24 million in upgrades to Pennichuck Middle School.
Although the idea of an auditorium was floated for the new middle school design, Alderman Richard Dowd said that concept is not feasible since it would likely cost upwards of $20 million, adding there is not sufficient land off of Cherrywood Drive where the new school would be constructed and neighbors might not approve.
“They wanted to continue to have (Keefe Auditorium) to use for the middle school productions and probably the bigger high school productions,” said Dowd, adding Keefe Auditorium could also still be utilized by private groups.
According to Dowd, the current plan is to potentially occupy the new middle school in September 2023, meaning Elm Street Middle School would likely be available for redevelopment in June 2023.
“That is the plan right now,” he said.
That provides enough time for a feasibility study to be conducted, and for public feedback to be gathered before a request for proposals is issued, explained Cummings.
Cummings said he is hopeful that the city will not have to maintain the entire Elm Street Middle School for an extended period of time in an effort to solely preserve the attached Keefe Auditorium, as that could become an expensive endeavor.
“The Elm Street Middle School property may present another housing opportunity. We will be proposing a feasibility study, but once the new middle school is completed, the 200,000-square-foot Elm Street Middle School could be added to the tax rolls and potentially provide hundreds of housing units for our people,” Donchess said earlier. “However, we need to first develop a step-by-step plan regarding the future use of Elm Street.”