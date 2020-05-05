The Salvation Army thrift store in Nashua is closing its doors permanently after more than 20 years of service to the community.
“We are certainly sad to see the thrift store closing up in Nashua. We have been up there for quite a bit, throughout two sites, and it is sad to see we won’t have a location there anymore,” said Lt. Joe Swistak, who oversees the store.
It was a difficult decision, according to Swistak, who said the Salvation Army regularly reviews the financial performances of its stores to ensure maximum efficiency, and discontinues them only when absolutely necessary.
The thrift shop, at 300 Main St., is being closed for a variety of reasons, according to a news release, including expenses from increased salaries, the recent shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its distance from the Salvation Army’s warehouse in Saugus, Mass.
“At this moment in time, it is closing and it is permanent,” Swistak said on Tuesday. “I can’t imagine how much more this (pandemic) will influence other small businesses. Our hope is that we can return to a resemblance of normal as soon as possible.”
He refrained from commenting on whether this closure could be the start of a new trend for other thrift store closures. Swistak is hopeful that some of the other Salvation Army thrift stores in the region will be able to reopen on May 18 or May 19; they have been closed because of the virus.
Despite the closure of Nashua’s store, the Salvation Army’s Nashua corps community center is still operating in the Gate City, he stressed.
“Although the store is leaving, the Salvation Army isn’t going anywhere. We’re still absolutely committed to meeting needs by serving this community,” Captain Wayne Bink, who oversees the Salvation Army’s corps community center, said in a statement.
The Salvation Army’s social services office is also still in operation, and will continue providing vouchers to families in need of clothing, furniture and household goods. Those vouchers will be honored at other Salvation Army thrift stores throughout the region.
Assistance for financial hardship and other issues will still be available through the service office on Montgomery Avenue.
“Even now, people can reach out to them by phone and we are around to help,” reassured Swistak.