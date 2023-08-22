MANCHESTER -- A national organization on homelessness will study gaps in the city's homelessness response -- including the need for more transitional, supportive and affordable housing -- and make recommendations in early November.

The study by the National Alliance to End Homelessness, which works with federal, state and local governments to reduce homelessness through data and evidence-based practices -- will show how and where Manchester can improve. The study of Manchester's current resources and services, including what organizations should be involved, is funded by the New Hampshire Charitable Trust and the Norwin S. and Elizabeth N. Bean Foundation.