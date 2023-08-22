MANCHESTER -- A national organization on homelessness will study gaps in the city's homelessness response -- including the need for more transitional, supportive and affordable housing -- and make recommendations in early November.
The study by the National Alliance to End Homelessness, which works with federal, state and local governments to reduce homelessness through data and evidence-based practices -- will show how and where Manchester can improve. The study of Manchester's current resources and services, including what organizations should be involved, is funded by the New Hampshire Charitable Trust and the Norwin S. and Elizabeth N. Bean Foundation.
"We need more rapid rehousing and more supportive housing" to get individuals housed quickly and to help them reach and maintain sobriety, Mayor Joyce Craig said at a press conference on Tuesday. "This is not just something we need in Manchester. This is something we need across the state. It's a statewide issue that we're tackling head-on in Manchester."
Craig said that guidance and collaboration from NAEH will help address local homelessness in targeted ways to make a lasting difference, including where financial resources should be applied. Grant sources will be identified.
Every shelter statewide was full this past winter, she said, and the city's three emergency shelters provided shelter for 310 individuals, plus connections to housing, substance use treatment and other services.
She called the NAEH study a "critical step in preventing and ending homelessness in Manchester."
"We know we all have a common mission," said Adrienne Beloin, the city's director of homelessness initiatives. The city has a housing-first approach, and rapid rehousing is an important first step. NAEH will identify potential for-profit and non-profit partners, and where efficiency can be improved using best practices nationwide. The report will include what has been successful in cities comparable to Manchester.
The city is currently working to permanently extend its women-only shelter. A building at 39 Beech St. will turn into a permanent emergency shelter with 40 beds open year-round. During the winter, an open engagement center will double as a daytime warming shelter for 80 to 100 people, with showers, laundry, food and clothing available.
"Every day of the week there will be structured offerings by providers," Beloin said, including in different languages. The Healthcare for Homeless van will be scheduled throughout the week to provide services on site.
The study will also survey unsheltered consumers.
"As a continuum, we're always striving to follow best practices," Beloin said. "Where are we falling short? It's a checks and balances to look at the care we're providing."
"The reality is there's a continuum of care," said Matthew McCall, chair of the Manchester Continuum of Care, a federally-funded program to develop working systems in cities across the U.S. "You can't 'one size fits all, everything works for everybody." The continuum provides care based on individual challenges.
"We need to make significant progress at the state level," said Craig. In 2020, every mayor in New Hampshire identified homelessness as their city's No. 1 issue, she said.