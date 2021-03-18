A proposal to convert 55 acres into a housing development in Hollis is raising opposition from neighbors.
Ducal Development LLC of Nashua wants to build about a dozen single-family homes on the large property along Howe Lane.
If approved, nearly 30 acres of the site will remain open space, according to the plans.
“It looks like a pretty straightforward, relatively small road development,” said town engineer Mike McNally.
Initially, the developer was considering building 14 homes on the parcel, but that design layout has been revised for 12 houses, according to Randy Haight of Meridian Land Services.
The application was presented to the Hollis Planning Board on Tuesday, where the design phase of the project was approved. A site plan for the Hollis Open Space Planned Development subdivision must still be submitted.
Several neighbors spoke in opposition to the project during a virtual public hearing this week.
“Obviously we would like to keep the land the way it is,” said Donald Zalewa, of Pope Circle in Nashua, which is adjacent to the Hollis property.
Zalewa stressed the importance of ensuring that the 30 acres of open space remains undeveloped in the future and provisions be included to ensure that.
“We feel pretty hemmed in by this,” said Leigh Anne Rines, who lives on Howe Lane.
Rines said she purchased her house because of its privacy, noting that once this new development is constructed, there will be homes on every side of her property.
The layout of the new housing seems crowded, Rines said, and the existing neighborhood will lose even more privacy once the trees are cut.
“Suddenly what attracts us here is gone. It makes me feel like our property is going to be one of the least valuable on the street,” she said.
Robert Ricard, who lives on Louise Drive, owns property that abuts the eastern portion of the new development. While Ricard is pleased with the reduction of planned homes from 14 to 12, he said a significant amount of seasonal runoff already funnels into lots on Louise Drive.
He fears that the new construction could exacerbate this problem.
Trees can be added to enhance buffers between the new development and existing homes, according to Haight, who said a storm water management plan has been created to address runoff concerns.
The proposal includes the construction of a road to access the individual lots, which will each be between 1.2 and 3 acres. A wetlands permit will be required as part of the project, as well as an alteration of terrain permit.
The planning board will continue reviewing the project at its next meeting on April 20.