After more than a year of construction and delays, the new Bedford Road Bridge in Merrimack is now open to one lane of traffic.
The new bridge was officially opened to vehicles last week.
“We are really excited about that,” said Kyle Fox, Merrimack’s director of public works.
Construction began in April 2019 to remove the former concrete bridge, which was built in 1984.
According to Fox, the metal pipe arch bridge had severe corrosion and was structurally deficient. The project had three primary objectives -- to replace the metal arch bridge, to raise the road profile on the west end of the bridge to prevent road flooding and to improve pedestrian access, according to Fox.
For many months, temporary traffic signals have been in place along Bedford Road as drivers have been taking turns crossing a one-way, temporary detour bridge, which has sometimes resulted in traffic delays along Bedford Road near Pearson Road.
“It has been a long time coming, but it looks great. I appreciate the work on it,” Town Council Chairman Tom Koenig said of the new bridge.
The new bridge has larger shoulders, as well as a full sidewalk on the north side of the structure. Although the new bridge is now open to one lane of travel, there is still additional work associated with the project that must be completed, said Fox.
The roadways leading up to the bridge will be completed, the temporary traffic signals at each end of the bridge will eventually be removed to allow for the free flow of traffic in both directions and utility poles will need to be relocated, he said.
Embankment slopes on the north side of the structure will also be constructed in the final weeks. This work could take about two months, according to Fox.
“We expect both lanes of traffic to be on the bridge about the third week of June,” he added.
The bridge had been included on the state’s Red List of bridges, meaning it was structurally deficient.
The work is being funded through the State Aid Bridge Program, and the town will be responsible for about 20% of the cost.