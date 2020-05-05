Rockingham County commissioners will not seek funding for a new facility to house several county offices this year, but have proposed spending $600,000 to purchase a building in Derry to be used for transitional housing.
Commissioners voted last week to propose an $85.8 million 2021 county budget -- down 1% from last year -- that will be decided by the county delegation in June, but their spending plan doesn’t include a proposed bond for the construction of a building across from the county jail to house the county attorney’s office, registry of deeds, sheriff’s office, a new dispatch center, and a community corrections center to provide more comprehensive drug treatment.
The office building, which some estimated would cost more than $40 million, was a project that commissioners were considering proposing this year before the coronavirus pandemic hit and brought the economy to a halt.
“To propose taxpayers fund $40 million with all the uncertainty that’s going on, to me, it was the wrong time,” Commissioner Kevin Coyle said Tuesday.
The new building would have allowed the cramped county attorney’s office and deeds office to move out of the lower level of the state-owned Rockingham County Superior Court, which has been plagued by mold and other air quality issues.
The sheriff’s office, which also has a dispatch center, is also in need of more space, according to Sheriff Charles Massahos.
“The courthouse is not the perfect building, but it’s not so deplorable that we can’t survive a bit longer,” Coyle said.
With the delegation’s vote on the budget coming in June, Commission Chairman Kevin St. James, who had hoped to propose the county building this year, acknowledged that it would not be possible at this time to seek a bond for the project.
“We will see how the economy recovers,” he said.
Meanwhile, Coyle said the budget includes $600,000 to purchase and repair the now-closed Vintage Grace senior living facility at 12 Peabody Road in Derry. According to Coyle, the building would provide transitional housing for community members in need, including people leaving the county jail.
“It’s perfectly set up for what we’ve been looking for,” he said, adding that it’s in a “good location with access to services.”
The building could accommodate about 25 people.
The Rockingham County executive committee is expected to discuss the proposed transitional housing plan at a meeting Friday. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. and will be held via audio conference.