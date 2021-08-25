New England Dragway has agreed to pay the state more than $200,000 in civil penalties as part of a settlement agreement after the popular Epping dragstrip was accused of wetlands violations.
The state Department of Environmental Services and Attorney General’s Office took action against the dragway in early August after alleging that it didn’t have permits when it disturbed approximately 38,000 square feet of wetlands, including 1,450 square feet within a protected shoreland area along the Piscassic River.
In its complaint, the state said the dragway has altered terrain and disturbed wetlands in the past without a permit and the most recent was its third “major” violation.
“Defendant acted with full knowledge of the requirement for a permit to disturb wetlands,” the state’s complaint said.
The most recent violation came to light on Oct. 2, 2020, when the dragway notified DES about the wetlands that were disturbed while performing site work related to an alteration of terrain permit.
The state said the wetlands impacted were outside the permitted area and that the dragway admitted that it didn’t seek the proper permit for the disturbed area.
The dragway submitted a plan to restore the wetlands, which was approved July 27.
According to a settlement deal approved by a Rockingham County Superior Court judge earlier this month, the dragway agreed to pay $150,000 in penalties related to the 2020 violations, half of which will be suspended as long as no additional violations are committed over the next five years and it abides by the terms of the agreement.
In addition to the $75,000 that it will have to pay, the agreement also requires that the dragway pay $145,000 in outstanding penalties stemming from another settlement reached in 2017 related to other alleged wetlands violations.
In that case, the dragway was ordered to pay $100,000 to the state with an additional $150,000 that was to remain suspended if no other violations occurred within a five-year period.
A total of $220,000 will now have to be paid in yearly payments made over the next five years.
However, if the dragway is in full compliance with the agreement and no other violations occur by Sept. 1, 2026, $25,000 of the civil penalty will be suspended and the 2026 payment will be reduced from $80,000 to $55,000.
Other terms of the agreement require all dragway management and maintenance workers to participate in a training program conducted by a certified wetland scientist and approved by DES.
Neither the dragway’s attorney, Jason Reimers, nor a company representative could be reached for comment on Wednesday.