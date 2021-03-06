Amherst
School and town meetings and elections have been postponed until May and June.
Barrington
Electing:
• One selectman from three candidates: Dannen Mannschreck, Clifton West, Michael Houst
• Two school board members from three candidates: Tim Hatfield, Stephanie McCosker, David Gibson
Deciding on:
• School district budget of $26,229,134
• Town budget of $7,267,566
• $32,000 to purchase an ultra-terrain vehicle and equipment for fire and rescue operations
How to vote: Tuesday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Barrington Middle School
Bedford
Electing:
• Three town council members from four candidates: Sue Thomas, Kelleigh Murphy, Bill Duschatko,Phil Greazzo
• Two school board members from four candidates: Melinda Bator, Melissa Stevens, Autumn Haskell, Michael McCormick
Deciding on:
• Town budget of $33,472,923
• School budget of $78.6M
• Proposal to appropriate $3,049,050 into town capital reserve funds
• Request for $1.4M to update and install sprinklers and alarms at three Bedford schools
• New teacher contract that will increase professional staffing costs by $760,408
How to vote: Tuesday, 7 a.m -7 p.m., Bedford High School. Budgetary town meeting is Wednesday, 7 p.m., Bedford High School.
Belmont
Electing:
• One selectman from two candidates: George Condodemetraky, incumbent Ruth P. Mooney
Deciding on:
• Budget of $8,264,371
• Appropriation of $750,000 for Highway Reconstruction and Maintenance Capital Reserve Fund
• Appropriation of $268,775 for the operation of the Water Distribution and Treatment System
• $191,686 for the reconstruction of highways
• Notifying the Legislature “of its requirement for nonpartisan fair redistricting.”
How to vote: Tuesday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Belmont High School
Campton
Electing:
• Two selectmen from five candidates: Nicholas Coates, Sharon L. Davis, Craig S. Keeney, Matthew H. Smith, Daniel Werman
Deciding on:
• General operations budget of $4,006,986
• $93,530 for the payout and construction of Bootjack and Driftwood roads
• $116,616 to hire two full-time firefighters/EMTs
• $38,1521 to purchase a new police cruiser
How to vote: Tuesday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Campton Municipal Building. Business meeting is Wednesday, May 12, 6:30 p.m., Campton Elementary School.
Center Harbor
Deciding on:
• Budget of $1,042,164
• $662,006 for public safety
• $380,785 for road maintenance of highways, bridges, sidewalks and dead-tree removal
• $204,365 for disposal of solid waste
• $14,000 for direct welfare
• A discount of 2% on property taxes paid within 22 days of issue of tax bills
How to vote: Elections Tuesday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., in the Cary Mead Conference Room; masks are required. Town meeting business session is Wednesday, 7 p.m., Center Harbor Fire Station; masks are required.
Claremont
Deciding on:
• School budget of $37,785,406
How to vote: Election Tuesday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., drive-up voting; Ward 1, Stevens High School on Broad Street; Ward 2, Claremont on South Street; Ward 3,at Disnard Elementary School on Hanover Street.
Derry
Electing:
• One town council member from two candidates: Erin Spencer, incumbent Richard Tripp
• Two school board members from four candidates: Jason MacLeod, incumbent Erika Cohen, Erica Layon, former member Paul L. Lutz
Deciding on:
• School district budget of $92.8M
• $550,924 to cover salary and benefit changes included in a collective bargaining agreement with the teachers union
How to vote: Tuesday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m., West Running Brook Middle School. An absentee ballot request form is available online. Residents who are ill due to COVID-19, caring for someone with COVID-19 or concerned about exposure at a polling location can select the “disability” option.
Durham
Electing:
• One Durham school board member from three candidates: Erik Mason, Yusi Turell, Jeffrey Fortin
• One Oyster River Cooperative School District at-large school board member from three candidates: Allan Howland, Jill Piparo, Matt Durkee
Deciding on:
• Oyster River Cooperative School District budget of $50,173,045
How to vote: Tuesday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Oyster River High School
Epping
Electing:
• Two selectmen from five candidates: incumbent Adam Munguia, John Cody, Tom Gauthier, Brian G. Reed, Steve Thomas
• One school board member from two candidates: incumbent Ben Leavitt and Robert Hodgman
Deciding on:
• Town budget of $10.3M
• A recommended three-year police contract that will cost an additional $240,855 over the three years
• School budget of $21.2M
• $998,800 for boiler and ventilation renovations to the middle/high school
How to vote: Tuesday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Epping Middle School
Exeter
Electing:
• Two school board members from three candidates: incumbent Patricia Surrette, Devon Skerritt, Debra Wheeler Bean
Deciding on:
• $19.9M town budget
• $22.2M elementary school budget
• $5.1M for water, sewer, drainage, road and utility improvements in the Salem Street area
• $3.6M to construct a solar array on town land
• $100,000 to explore alternatives for a new public safety complex
How to vote: Tuesday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., the Talbot Gym (Seacoast School of Technology)
Farmington
Electing:
• Two selectmen from five candidates: David Connolly, Kenneth Dickie, T.J. Place, Douglas Staples, Ann Titus
• One school board member from three candidates: Stacy Lauze, Jessica Parker, Mary Barron
Deciding on:
• School district budget of $16,488,770
• $750,000 for upgraded lighting in Valley View Community School, Farmington High School and Henry Wilson Memorial School
How to vote: Tuesday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Town Hall Gymnasium, 531 Main St.
Gilmanton
Deciding on:
• Budget of $4,266,615.
• Replacement of the Crystal Lake Bridge over Nelson Brook at a cost of $1.6M
• Purchase of a one-ton dump truck for $97,983.
• $170,000 for the restoration of the Old Town Hall
• $47,100 for partial funding of the operation of the Gilmanton Year-Round Library.
• A petition to take action on climate pollution.
How to vote: Tuesday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Academy Building
Hampstead
Electing:
• Two selectmen from four candidates: incumbent Chad Bennett, Maurie Worthen, Karen Hanides, Steve Morse
Deciding on:
• $9.1M addition to Hampstead Central School
• $1.7M renovation to the ‘60s wing at Hampstead Central School
• $30.7M school budget
• $7.5M town budget
• $1.4M fire station addition and renovation
• A new four-year police contract that will cost an additional $91,748 over its length
How to vote: Tuesday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Hampstead Middle School
Henniker
Electing:
• Two selectmen from three candidates: incumbent Kris Blomback, incumbent Scott Osgood, Bill Marko
Deciding on:
• Town budget of $5,750,524
• Upgrades to the wastewater treatment system totaling $3,200,000
• A 10-wheeler dump truck for $225,000
• A freeze on property taxes for residents 65 and older
How to vote: Tuesday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Henniker Community School on Western Avenue. Town Meeting on Saturday, Henniker Community School on Western Avenue.
Hollis
Electing:
• One school board member for the Hollis Brookline Cooperative School District from two candidates: Elizabeth Brown, Fred Hubert
• Two school board members for the Hollis School District from five candidates: Allison Cimon, Tammy Fareed, Amy Kellner, Andrea Levesque, Tim Voruz
• One selectman from two candidates: Rick Groll, David Petry
Deciding on:
• Town budget of $11.5M
• Public works building engineering study at a cost of $50,000
• Hiring one additional school resource officer at a cost of nearly $80,000
How to vote: Tuesday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Hollis High School. Town meeting is May 15, 10 a.m., the high school lacrosse field.
Hudson
Electing:
• Two selectmen from five candidates: Brett Gagnon, Matthew Keller, incumbent Normand Martin, incumbent Marilyn McGrath, planning board member Jordan Ulery
• Town clerk/tax collector from two candidates: incumbent Roger Ordway Jr., Chris Strout-Lizotte
• School board member from two candidates: Michael Campbell, Timothy Wyatt
Deciding on:
• Town budget of $31.2M
• School district budget of $58.2M
• $9.9M bond for renovation at Alvirne High School (three-fifths vote required)
• $587,977 to cover salary and benefit changes in a new teacher contract
• $355,000 for a partial roof replacement at Hudson Memorial School
• $345,000 for a partial roof replacement at Hills Garrison School
• $525,000 to build a retaining wall at the transfer station
How to vote: Tuesday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Hudson Community Center
Jaffrey
Deciding on:
• Budget of $6,486,793
• $2.5M bond for expanding broadband internet services
• 2.5% raise for police department employees and Public Works employees. Three-year cost of raises are $42,513 for police and $31,685 for the fire DPW.
How to vote: Tuesday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Pratt Auditorium. Town meeting is April 24, 9 a.m., Hope Fellowship Parking Lot on Prescott Road.
Kingston
Electing:
• Two selectmen from four candidates: incumbent Kevin St. James, incumbent Phillip Coombs, Daniel Doyle, Michael Matayabas
Deciding on:
• $6.7M town budget
• $35.5M budget for the Sanborn Regional School District
• A new teachers’ contract costing an additional $459,155 in the first year, $536,340 the second, and $535,804 the third.
How to vote: Tuesday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Swasey Gymnasium
Lebanon
Electing:
• Ward 2 city councilor from two candidates: Cory Grant, Devin Wilkie
• One at-large city councilor from three candidates: incumbent Karen Liot Hill, Sylvia Puglisi, Alan Patterson Sr.
• Three school members from seven candidates: Lisa Vallejo Sorenson, Renee DePalo, Joshua Flanders, Jason Gillespie, Stephen Kantor, Lilian Maughan, Barbara Patterson
Deciding on:
• School district budget of $47,562,257
• Petition article to discontinue use of a school resource officer
How to vote: Tuesday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Ward 1, Kilton Public Library on Main Street; Ward 2, United Methodist Church on School Street; Ward 3, City Council Chambers in City Hall on North Park Street.
Lee
Electing:
• Two selectmen from three candidates: John LaCourse, Jonathan Moss, Katrin Kasper
• One school board member from two candidates: Nicolas Alcocer, Brian Cisneros
• One Oyster River Cooperative School District at-large board member from three candidates: Allan Howland, Jill Piparo, Matt Durkee
Deciding on:
• Oyster River Cooperative School District budget of $50,173,045
• Town budget of $4,574,348
• $650,000 for a new fire engine and related equipment
• $100,000 for a renovation and addition at the Lee Public Library
How to vote: Drive-through voting Tuesday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., based on last name, Lee Transfer Station. Anyone can vote from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Litchfield
Electing:
• Two selectmen from three candidates: Steven Webber, Kim Queenan, Elizabeth Vaughan
• Two school board members from four candidates: John York, Heidi Ames, Melissa Castonguay, Elizabeth MacDonald
Deciding on:
• Town budget of $7.2M
• Road improvement projects totaling $100,000
• Purchase of a new plow truck for $100,000
• School budget of $23.7M
• The hiring of two technology integrator positions for the school district
How to vote: Tuesday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Campbell High School
Littleton
Electing:
• One selectman from three candidates: incumbent Carrie Gendreau, Chris Sweeney, Rudy Gelsi
Deciding on:
• Budget of $10,285,473
• $104,511 for the operations of the Opera House
• Water and Light Department budget of $9,586,612
• $200,000 for design and construction of a new swimming pool
• Petitioned article to oppose a new landfill in the North Country
How to vote: Tuesday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Littleton Public Works Building
Londonderry
Electing:
• One town council member from two candidates: incumbent Jim Butler, challenger Ron Dunn
• Two school board members from three candidates: incumbent Michael Saucier, incumbent Steve Young, Sara Loughlin
Deciding on:
• Town budget of $38.9M
• School district budget of $81.4M
• Various capital reserve funds for the fire department, GIS, Pillsbury Cemetery, recreation etc.
• A $650,000 Roadway Maintenance Expendable Trust Fund
• $450,000 for DPW vehicle leases
• $250,000 to buy 5 acres of Mack’s Apples land
• $250,000 to extend a water main to homes behind the Apple Tree Mall
How to vote: Tuesday, 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Londonderry High School gymnasium
Madbury
Electing:
• One selectman from two candidates: Bevie Ketel, Janet Wall
• One school board member from three candidates: Michelle Dunbar, Daniel Klein, Kevin Abbott
• One Oyster River Cooperative School District at-large board member from three candidates: Allan Howland, Jill Piparo, Matt Durkee
Deciding on:
• Oyster River Cooperative School District budget of $50,173,045
Merrimack
Electing:
• Replacement for state Rep. Dick Hinch, who died earlier this year from COVID-19, from three candidates: Republican Bill Boyd, Democrat Wendy Thomas, independent Stephen Hollenberg
Deciding on:
• School budget of $81.8M
• A $4M lease agreement to install new ventilation units throughout all local schools
• A bargaining agreement with the Merrimack Educational Support Staff Association at a combined cost of $780,000 that would offer 3.25% raises during each of the next three years
• A proposal to eliminate the school district budget committee
• A preliminary town budget of $37.3M that would add four new firefighters
How to vote: Town meeting is April 13, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., with polling stations at James Mastricola Upper Elementary School, Merrimack Middle School and St. John Neumann Church.
Milford
Electing:
• Two selectmen from three candidates: Gary Daniels, Paul Dargie, Michael Thornton
Deciding on:
• $2.4M for upgrades and replacement of the emergency services dispatch center and related infrastructure needs
• A nearly $1.3M bond for the purchase of a new Wadleigh Library HVA replacement
• Town budget of about $15.5M
• $400,000 for town road reconstruction efforts
• School budget of nearly $44M
How to vote: Tuesday, 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Milford High School gymnasium
Milton
Electing:
• One selectman from two candidates: Claudine Burnham, Humphrey Williams
• Two planning board members from five candidates: Larry Brown, Anthony Gagnon, Kym Libby, Lynette McDougall, Paul Steer
• Two school board members from six candidates: Lynette McDougall, Abigail Rooney, Douglas Shute, Travis Corriveau, Donald Diamant, John Gagner
Deciding on:
• School district budget of $11,211,713
• Town budget of $4,600,519
• $300,000 for highway and road reconstruction
How to vote: Tuesday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Nute High School
Mont Vernon
How to vote: Town elections will be June 8, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Village School. Town meeting will be June 12, 10 a.m., outdoors location to be determined.
New Hampton
Deciding on:
• Budget of $3,085,554
• $375,000 for new pumper/rescue truck
• To use $3,284 from CARES Act funds to purchase personal protective equipment
• $154,807 to hire two full-time firefighter/EMTs
• $200,000 for town road drainage and resurfacing
How to vote: Tuesday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Town House
Northwood
Electing:
• One selectman from three candidates: Beth Boudreau, John Maloney, Donald Hodgdon
• One selectmen from two candidates: Pamela Sanderson, James Guzofski
Deciding on:
• Town budget of 3,962,060
How to vote: Deliberative session May 15, 9 a.m., Northwood Elementary School
Pelham
Electing:
• Two school board members from three candidates: incumbent Megan Larson, Michelle Parsons, Thomas Gellar
Deciding on:
• Town budget of $18.15M
• School district budget of $35.6M
• A $31.9M bond to renovate Pelham Memorial School
• $295,000 out of an ambulance fund to buy a new ambulance
• $320,768 for road repairs, offset by state highway grant
How to vote: Tuesday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Pelham High School
Plaistow
Electing:
• Two selectmen from three candidates: incumbent Julian Kiszka, William “Bill” Coye, Darrell Britton Jr.
Deciding on:
• Town budget of $9.8M
• $74.3M budget for the Timberlane Regional School District
• $134,000 to provide 24-hour coverage for EMTs, firefighters and hazard response personnel
• Increasing membership on the budget committee from nine to 10, along with a selectmen’s representative
How to vote: Tuesday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m., public works garage
Plymouth
Electing:
• One selectmen from three candidates: incumbent John Randlett, Ted Wisniewski, Caroline Dowling
Deciding on:
• Budget of $4,463,929
• Town designation as as “the destination for Environmental Studies and Eco-Tourism”
• A collective bargaining agreement with AFSCME Council 93 for police and fire employees that is estimated to cost a total of $55,314 in FY 2021/22
• $120,226, to be offset by money from SAU 48, for a police resource officer.
• $125,000 for the improvement of Bartlett Road
How to vote: Tuesday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Plymouth Elementary School. Business meeting is April 17, 9 a.m.-noon, Plymouth Elementary School.
Raymond
Electing:
• One selectman from three candidates: incumbent Scott Campbell, Curt Fitton, Timothy P. Cahill
• Two school board members from four candidates: incumbent Melissa Sytek, Ada Vadeboncoeur, Derek Haddad, John Harmon
Deciding on:
• Town budget of $8.5M
• Petitioned warrant articles to restrict commercial signs promoting cannabis and marijuana products and the commercialization of marijuana and marijuana-based products
• School budget of $26.4M
• New three-year teachers’ contract that would cost an additional $91,286 in the first year, $459,316 the second, and $392,262 the third
How to vote: Tuesday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Iber Holmes Gove Middle School
Rindge
Electing:
• One selectman from two candidates: incumbent Roberta Oeser, Marybeth Quill
• Two planning board members from three candidates: Katelyn Smith Julie Sementa, Joel Aho
Deciding on:
• Town budget of $4.5M
• Formation of a committee to study the feasibility of lowering income limits for the disabled and elderly who qualify for tax exemptions
• Petition article calling on the General Court to redraw political districts in a fair manner
How to vote: Tuesday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Rindge Memorial School.
Salem
Electing:
• One selectman from three candidates: Michael Moore, Susan Perrault, former selectman Everett McBride Jr.
• Two planning board members from three candidates: former member Robert Gibbs, incumbent Paul Pelletier, incumbent Keith Belair
Deciding on:
• Town budget of $53.9M
• School district budget of $78.4M
• $3.6M for a Roadway Capital Reserve Fund
• $957,837 to lease vehicles for the fire department, police department and municipal services department (3/5 vote required)
• $844,721 for salary and benefit changes in a collective bargaining agreement with the teachers union
• Revising the town’s sign ordinance with increased fines for violators
• Revising the Village Depot Overlay Ordinance (two-thirds vote required)
How to vote: Tuesday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; District 1, Fisk School; District 2, Soule School; District 3, Barron School; District 4, Ingram Senior Center; District 5, North Salem School.
Strafford
Electing:
• One selectman from three candidates: Daniel Kern, Kerry McMahon, Donald Coker
• One planning board member from three candidates: Bruce Patrick, Timothy Reed, Don Clifford
• Two school board members from four candidates: Eric Almanzan, Daniel Kern, Sarah Kern, Elizabeth Mason
Deciding on:
• School district budget of $12,105,033
• Town budget of $3,040,771
• Changing planning board members from elected to appointed
How to vote: Tuesday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Strafford Town Hall
Thornton
Electing:
• Two selectmen from three candidates: Peter Laufenberg, Marianne Peabody, John Gaites
Deciding on:
• Budget of $3,383,583
• $8,000 to hire a part-time, hourly zoning compliance officer
• $60,000 addition to the Highway Equipment Vehicle and Major Maintenance Capital Reserve Fund
How to vote: Tuesday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Thornton Central School. Business meeting is Saturday, 10 a.m., Thornton Central School.
Tilton
Electing:
• Two selectmen from seven candidates: Robert Yanity, Anna Yasharian, Patricia Consentino, James M. Cropsey, Scott Ruggles, Dan Vinal Jr., Brad Walther
Deciding on:
• $5,985,356 municipal budget
• Raising $3.2M toward reconstruction of Calef Hill Road
• A three-year police contract which calls for an estimated increase of $33,463 in 2021-22; and $29,164 each in 2022/23 and 2023/24.
• $275,000 to pay down debt service on the police station
• The transfer of Tilton Island, also known as Island Park, from the Town of Northfield. A two-thirds vote is required for passage.
• Resolution calling on the General Court to carry out redistricting “in a fair and transparent way through public meetings, not to favor a particular political party, to include communities of interest, and to minimize multi-seat districts.”
How to vote: Tuesday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Winnisquam Regional High School. The deliberative session on the warrant articles will be Saturday, 8 a.m., Winnisquam Regional High School. Masks will be required to be seated in the main part of the gym.
Wakefield
Electing:
• One school board member from two candidates: Dino Scala, Mary Wing Soares
Deciding on:
• School district budget of $11,335,512
How to vote: Tuesday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Wakefield Town Hall on High Street
Whitefield
Electing:
• One selectman: John E. Tholl is unopposed.
• Town clerk from three candidates: Stephanie Pierce, Niccole Vike, Meghan Devin Basnar
Deciding on:
• Budget of $4,005,868
• $42,000 to purchase a power cot/power loader stretcher system
• $50,000 to purchase a new police cruiser
• Regulations for the “operation of non-owner occupied short-term rentals”
• Complete Streets resolution
How to vote: Tuesday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., White Mountains Regional High School Gymnasium. Business meeting is Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., White Mountains Regional High School Gymnasium.
Windham
Electing:
• Two selectmen from three candidates: incumbent Ross McLeod, incumbent Roger Hohenberger, James Curtin
• Two planning board members from four candidates: incumbent Matthew Rounds, incumbent Derek Monson, Thomas D. Sharpe, Mark Samsel
Deciding on:
• Town budget of $16.7M
• School district budget of $56.6M
• $750,000 for a new fire engine
• $365,000 for two new plow trucks
• $574,024 for salary and benefit changes from a collective bargaining agreement with the teachers union
• $250,000 for the Special Education Capital Reserve Fund
• $200,000 for the school district’s Capital Needs and Building and Grounds Maintenance Capital Reserve Fund
• Authorizing the town to lease space on the Nesmith Library roof to Revision Energy or a similar company build a solar array under a 25-year Purchase Power Agreement
How to vote: Tuesday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Windham High School gymnasium
Woodstock
Deciding on:
• Budget of $3,938,916
• Purchase of Avery’s Garage for $480,000 to be used as the new home of the Highway Department
• A municipal noise ordinance
• Authority to sell the former fire station on Lost River Road
• Authority to sell the former Public Works Garage
How to vote: Tuesday, April 13, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Woodstock Town Hall