NASHUA -- The Greater Nashua Habitat for Humanity is planning to build a new home for two veteran families.
“We are ready to break ground,” said Scott Slattery, executive director of the Greater Nashua Habitat for Humanity.
The organization will be constructing a two-unit home at 10 Paxton Terrace, which is currently vacant property on a small, quarter-acre lot.
Each unit will include two-levels for a combined living space of 1,300 square feet, according to Slattery.
“We will build our house using all-volunteer labor,” he recently told an aldermanic committee.
The veteran families who will occupy the house will be selected through an application process, he said.
Habitat for Humanity, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, builds homes for low and moderate income families, and currently serves 14 communities in southern New Hampshire.
The aldermanic human affairs committee recently supported a request from GNHFH for $400,000 in funds from the HOME Investment Partnership Program, a federal assistance program provided by Housing and Urban Development. The HOME funding is about 64 percent of the project’s total cost of $620,000.
Each unit will have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a walk-out basement.
Carrie Schena, urban programs manager with the city, said the project will add much-needed affordable housing units to the city.
“Furthermore, HUD has always encouraged grantees to target funding to vulnerable populations, such as veterans,” Schena wrote in a memo to the committee.
To qualify for a Habitat for Humanity home, applicants must show a need for a home, a willingness to partner with his organization and be income-eligible, which typically requires a household income at or below 60 percent of the area median income, Slattery said.
For a family of four, that income is typically around $60,000, he said.
Previously, Habitat for Humanity took over an old, burned-out building on Chestnut Street and constructed low-income housing for two local refugee families in 2014. Then, two years later, the former Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter on Chestnut Street was razed to pave way for a two-family duplex for low-income residents.