More than 300 New Ipswich residents have signed a virtual petition to reinstate the town’s recreation director, who was terminated in the wake of criminal charges against her and her husband, a town selectman.
Nichole Talbot, 40, and Shawn Talbot, 42, were arrested and charged in April in connection with a motor vehicle accident.
Nichole Talbot entered into a plea agreement in June in Jaffrey-Peterborough District Court and received no jail time.
Nichole Talbot faced misdemeanor charges of making a false report to law enforcement, allowing an improper person to drive, making a false report of an accident and obstructing government administration.
She pleaded guilty to obstructing government administration and was ordered to pay fines, write a letter of apology and remain on good behavior for two years.
She was placed on administrative leave in early May and later fired.
Shawn Talbot, who continues in his first term on the board, is scheduled to go to trial in October on charges that include driving without a license, reckless driving, making a false report to law enforcement, making a false report of an accident, disobeying an officer and obstructing government administration, all misdemeanors.
A petition started by resident Christine Bergeron states, “One April day Nichole made a split(-second) decision during a stressful situation which admittedly was wrong. She has apologized to everyone publicly and has tremendous regret of what she did.”
Bergeron did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
Town Administrator Scott Butcher said the petition likely won’t affect Talbot’s termination.
“People are certainly able to submit the petition to the Board of Selectmen. I don’t know that it’s going to change the outcome,” Butcher said.
Nichole Talbot was employed as the deputy town clerk as well as the recreation director. Butcher would not say whether her termination was related to the criminal case.
“The board of selectmen, town clerk, town counsel, went through a very disciplined process before making a decision what her disposition was going to be,” Butcher said.
According to court records, Shawn Talbot was at the wheel on April 9 when their pickup truck rolled over. Nichole Talbot told police she was driving, according to police, but Shawn Talbot had an obvious bruise from the driver’s side seat belt.
Police also found a third passenger hiding in the woods the night of the accident. The woman told police Shawn Talbot was driving, according to the police report.
Shawn Talbot declined to talk about details of the case this week. He said he plans to make a statement once the case is over.
“It’s been killing me not to be able to speak out on things,” Shawn Talbot said. “People that know me understand everything. It’s not who I am as a person.”
Shawn Talbot previously pleaded guilty in 2010 to felony charges of misapplication of property, issuing bad checks and identity fraud related to his Belmont window and siding business, according to a Foster’s Daily Democrat story.
Talbot also was ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution. Talbot acknowledged the guilty pleas but declined to comment on the 2010 case. He said he should have hired an attorney in 2010 rather than rely on a public defender.
“I’ve now found the value in getting legal representation,” Talbot said.