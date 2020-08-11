More than 300 people have signed a virtual petition seeking to have Nichole Talbot reinstated as the town’s recreation director in wake of the criminal charges involving her husband, Selectman Shawn Talbot.
“One April day Nichole made a split(-second) decision during a stressful situation which admittedly was wrong,” the petition started by resident Christine Bergeron states. “She has apologized to everyone publicly and has tremendous regret of what she did.”
Bergeron did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. Town Administrator Scott Butcher said the petition will likely have little impact on the town’s decision.
“People are certainly able to submit the petition to the Board of Selectmen. I don’t know that it's going to change the outcome,” Butcher said.
Nichole Talbot, 40, and Shawn Talbot, 42, were charged in an April car wreck in which Shawn Talbot allegedly rolled over their pickup truck, and Nichole Talbot told police she was driving, according to court records. Police reports indicate Shawn Talbot had an obvious bruise from the driver’s side seat belt. Police also found a third passenger from the truck hiding in the woods on the night of the accident. That woman told police Shawn Talbot was the driver, according to the police report.
Nichole Talbot entered into a plea agreement in June in Jaffrey-Peterborough District Court, sparing her jail time.
Nichole Talbot was charged with misdemeanors of making a false report to law enforcement, allowing an improper person to drive, making a false report of an accident, and obstructing government administration. She pleaded guilty to obstructing government administration and was ordered to pay fines, write a letter of apology, and remain on good behavior for two years.
Shawn Talbot, who continues to serve his first term on the board, is slated to go to trial in October on charges of driving without a license, reckless driving, making a false report to law enforcement, making a false report of an accident, disobeying an officer, obstructing government administration and one-way roadways, all misdemeanors.
Shawn Talbot declined to talk about the details of the case when contacted Tuesday, but said he plans to make a statement once the case is over.
“It's been killing me not to be able to speak out on things,” Shawn Talbot said. “People that know me understand everything. It's not who I am as a person.”
This isn’t Shawn Talbot’s first brush with the law. In 2010 he pleaded guilty to felony charges of misapplication of property, issuing bad checks and identity fraud related to his Belmont window and siding business, according to a Foster’s Daily Democrat story from 2010. Talbot was also ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution. Talbot acknowledged the guilty pleas, but declined to comment on the 2010 case. He said he should have hired an attorney in 2010 rather than rely on a public defender.
“I’ve now found the value in getting legal representation,” Talbot said.
Nichole Talbot worked as the recreation director, as well as the deputy town clerk. Butcher did not say if her termination is related to the criminal case.
“The board of selectmen, town clerk, town counsel, went through a very disciplined process before making a decision what her disposition was going to be,” Butcher said.