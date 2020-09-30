The chairman of the Rockingham County commissioners will be the focus of an investigation into allegations he sent inappropriate and sexually explicit text messages to a county employee, but he claims the probe is politically motivated because it was requested by another commissioner whose wife is challenging him in the November election.
The decision to investigate Commissioner Kevin St. James was made at the urging of Commissioner Kevin Coyle during a public board meeting on Wednesday.
Coyle insisted that it was warranted after a report on a separate independent investigation involving former Rockingham County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center administrator Steve Woods and nursing director Tiffany McCarty referred to “certain actions” by St. James as being “inappropriate and sexual in nature.”
Woods and McCarty resigned on Sept. 18 following a brief investigation, which county officials have said did not involve any criminal activity.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Coyle said he felt the county needs a new independent investigation into the “text messages and communications” St. James had with a county employee, who was not identified.
“We need to know what communications you’re having with an employee of this county,” Coyle told St. James.
St. James denied that he sent sexually explicit text messages to the employee, but admitted to sending “memes from Facebook.”
“Yes, I will say I probably shouldn’t have done it, but there was stuff right off Rockingham Squawks Facebook. I didn’t say anything that was anything else. It came straight off of Facebook. I shared memes just like others have shared memes. That was it, OK? You want to investigate it, Kevin, I will tell you right now I don’t have a problem. I’m not hiding from anything,” St. James said.
St. James then accused Coyle of pushing the investigation only because his wife, Kate Coyle, is a Democratic candidate hoping to unseat St. James, who is a Republican seeking reelection for the District 1 commissioner’s seat.
St. James said Coyle wants to spend tax dollars to benefit his wife’s campaign.
“You obviously have an issue with me because your wife is running against me,” St. James said.
Coyle acknowledged that his wife is a candidate, but denied that’s the reason for the investigation.
“This isn’t about my wife. This is about his interactions with a subordinate female employee and it was called out in the report. It would be disingenuous of us not to investigate this allegation,” he said in an interview after the meeting.
Commissioner Tom Tombarello agreed that “if it looks like it has to be investigated then we’ll have to do it.”
Coyle said he and Tombarello haven’t seen the text messages and he asked St. James to release his “entire conversation” with the employee.
St. James claimed that the memes were sent to an employee who was “going through an emotional period.”
“And I was going through an emotional period and we were talking back and forth and it was heavy and that person was in a bad place and I sent something to change the subject to make her smile and laugh. It was a meme. I didn’t offer to do anything with her. You have to see the whole conversation,” he said.
As an elected commissioner, Coyle said, St. James is in a position of power and shouldn’t use it to send “sexually suggestive things to an employee.”
“That’s what gets us sued,” he said.