A housing development is being planned near Rivier University in Nashua.
The Nashua City Planning Board recently approved a subdivision plan that will enable 11 homes to be built on a nearly four-acre parcel at 36 Fifield St.
Neighbors, however, have voiced concerns about the project developed by Dave Russell and constructed by Bob Pace of Legacy Builder.
“The proposed builder intends to build homes … in about the 2,000-square-feet range, traditional New England architecture,” said Jim Petropolis, a civil engineer with Hayner Swanson, Inc.
There is currently a single-family home on the wooded property. That home will be relocated to one of the 11 plots, according to the plans, which indicate that the individual parcels will range from about 9,000 square feet to nearly 24,500 square feet.
A cul-de-sac about 500 feet long will be built as part of the project, said Petropolis, adding a future street stub will also be built as part of an agreement with the property owner to the south.
“We feel there is a strong likelihood that it will be developed in the future,” he said of the separate eight-acre parcel.
Patricia Whitney of 9 Wentworth St. said her property will abut one of the 11 subdivision lots. Her biggest concern is the ledge that exists in that vicinity, and that if blasting is necessary during construction, it could potentially damage the foundation of her home.
“I think there is evidence of rock in the area,” said Petropolis, who said a pre-blasting survey will likely be warranted given the proximity of existing homes.
Other neighbors expressed concerns about the number of trees that will be taken down, the new stormwater management system that will be constructed, and potential traffic impacts.
“My biggest concern is the traffic assessment,” said Mike Marien of 37 Fifield St., noting there are students from Rivier University who travel that area, as well as children who play outside on nearby roadways.
An initial assessment determined that a total of about 104 vehicle trips are expected to come and go from the new housing development on a daily basis, according to Petropolis.
Although the subdivision plan was approved unanimously by the planning board, an alteration of terrain permit must be approved by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services for the project to move forward.