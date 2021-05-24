Merrimack has a new town manager at the helm following the retirement of Eileen Cabanel.
The town’s finance director and assistant town manager, Paul Micali, has been chosen to take over for Cabanel, who has been Merrimack’s town manager since 2011.
“I am confident Paul is going to fill those shoes, even though they are big shoes to fill,” said Town Councilor Finlay Rothhaus.
Micali, a certified public accountant, has worked for the town since 2004 as its finance director; he was previously promoted to assistant town manager. Micali has a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Science in accounting, both from Southern New Hampshire University, as well as a Bachelor of Science from Southern Vermont College.
“I appreciate this opportunity,” he said. “I look forward to serving the town of Merrimack to the best of my ability.”
Town Councilor Nancy Harrington told Micali that he earned the position.
“You deserved it. You put your time in,” she said, adding Micali has already demonstrated to the town that he is committed and will work hard.
Town officials also said farewell to Cabanel, thanking her for her tireless devotion to Merrimack.
“We really appreciate all of the time and energy you put into the town, and all the work you have done for us. It is with a sad heart that we are sending you off,” said Town Council Chairman Tom Koenig.
Cabanel, 62, was hired in 2011 and has served in the role for the past decade. Described as a tough, Cabanel also has a softer side that has helped her succeed, Town Councilor Barbara Healey said.
“I have never worked with a group of people with so much integrity,” Cabanel told the council, thanking the town officials and town employees for their patience and cooperation throughout the past 10 years.
Aside from Micali’s promotion to town manager, the council also recently appointed Andy Hunter to fill the vacant town council position left by Bill Boyd, who resigned after being elected as a state representative.
“I have a lot of management and leadership experience and I am here to help,” said Hunter. “ … I am here to serve the citizens of Merrimack.”