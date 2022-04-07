NEWPORT -- Newport residents are getting closer to building the community center they have been wanting for decades, with voters approving an extra $1.7 million for the project at Tuesday's Deliberative Session.
The warrant article presented Tuesday night asked voters to spend $7 million on the design, construction and building of a proposed new community center on Meadow Road.
However, costs for the 2023 construction season when the project is planned to take place are expected to rise, Board of Selectmen Chair Jeffrey Kessler said Thursday.
Kessler chalks it up to all the federal “infrastructure money being released,” as pandemic relief.
“It basically makes it more expensive. There are a lot more people looking to build so there will be shortages and delays in materials and labor,” Kessler said.
The project remained on track when the majority of deliberative session voters agreed to increase the $7 million to $8,650,000 and allow the Board of Selectmen to acquire a bond prior to raising the entire amount that is to come from non-tax dollars.
The board will only bond $4 million for the project, Kessler said.
“The rest we’re raising through donations and grants,” he said, basically any means of funding other than taxation.
The project currently has more than $2.7 million in funding at this point, he said.
“A new community center has been an issue talked about in the town for at least a couple of decades,” Kessler said. “This current design is done by a group of community members over the course of the year and this is what they came up with. So it’s a design that came from the community -- bottom up -- so that’s what we’re going with.”
The proposed 19,000-square foot building would replace the current community center, an 8,600-square foot 90-year-old former army building that doesn’t meet the community needs, Kessler said.
“It’s certainly not worth it to renovate a 90-year-old building that is insufficient for the needs of the community when we have donations and grants to cover the costs of the new facility,” he said.
The proposed community center is a project that the Board of Selectmen and other town officials stand behind.
“We feel having a new community center along with everything else we are doing in town creates a positive image and will help us a attract new people, make it a more attractive place to live and visit,” he said.
The warrant article requires a three-fifths majority to pass.
Town Meeting is planned for May 10 at the Newport High School Gymnasium from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.