Newport Health Center disputes tax bill

NEWPORT — The Newport Health Center is disputing its $210,000 property tax bill, saying it was denied its rightful exemption as a nonprofit, according to a lawsuit filed in Sullivan Superior Court.
The New London Hospital Association, which owns the $6.9 million health clinic on John Stark Highway, does not want to pay the annual property tax bill for 2018 of more than $210,000. According to the lawsuit, the town wrongfully denied the hospital’s application for a charitable property tax exemption for the tax year 2018.
New London Hospital (NLH) is a registered and recognized nonprofit that operates with an agreement through Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, also a not-for-profit corporation.
The town maintains through its response that while New London Hospital is a federally registered nonprofit and it is considered a charitable trust in New Hampshire, that does not determine what it will pay in local property taxes.
The town states that Newport Health Center does not benefit all Newport property tax payers, even though the clinic receives services that are paid for by those taxpayers. It argues against giving the hospital a property tax exemption: “NLH would escape its just share of taxes, and the burden of providing services to NLH would be shifted to other taxpayers without a receipt of charitable benefits in return.”
In 1991 Newport Hospital closed, leaving the town without medical services. Sullivan County is considered to be medically underserved by the federal government, according to the lawsuit.
New London Hospital opened its health clinic to offer services to Newport residents, operating in a former food store and bowling alley space before it decided to build the 28,000-square-foot facility on John Stark Highway.
The construction was completed in 2016, and the facility opened with agreements in place with Dartmouth-Hitchcock and Valley Regional Hospital, which is based in Claremont. Using its nonprofit status, New London Hospital was able to obtain tax exempt bonds to fund the construction, according to the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, the construction cost about $9 million. The town values the building and 1.9 acres of land at $6.9 million, according to town records.