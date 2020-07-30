New Hampshire officials are pushing for more financial relief to offset unprecedented costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We need to make sure the next (relief) package provides significant support for state and local government,” Congressman Chris Pappas, D-N.H., said Thursday during a virtual roundtable discussion.
With budget shortfalls expected throughout the state and within local municipalities, mostly because of lost revenue and additional expenses, Pappas said a bipartisan solution is necessary to prevent service cuts, potential tax increases or layoffs.
According to Pappas, a provision of the CARES Act has prevented communities with populations below 500,000 from accessing direct federal aid.
“I think we need to make sure that in the next package that we lower that threshold,” he said. “We are at an important juncture right now where we see negotiations ongoing.”
Hillsborough County Commissioner Toni Pappas said several counties in the state have implemented hiring freezes and are limiting budgets to ensure that enough funds are available to pay workers currently on the front lines of the pandemic.
“We are feeling the pinch in our salaries,” she said, explaining there could be a $13 million to $17 million shortfall in all of the state’s county budgets.
Mayor Dana Hillard of Somersworth said the budget shortfalls are going to result in some tough decisions that will directly impact citizens. Services will need to be cut if there are no other options, he said, explaining the financial crunch could result in cutting police, fire or EMT workers.
In the tourist area of Conway, the community is being overrun by visitors right now, said Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes. While this is typically a good sign, Holmes said the extra attention is creating sanitation concerns and some local fear. Town officials are authorizing overtime instead of cutting staff. Emergency personnel are busier than ever.
“We are having trouble keeping up with the emergency medical calls,” he said, explaining there are many unanticipated expenses related to the pandemic.
House leadership has included funding for local governments in the next COVID-19 response package. The Heroes Act includes more than $1.5 billion in direct assistance to New Hampshire municipalities and $3.5 billion to the state government. These funds are not currently included in the Senate proposal introduced by Senate Republicans.