The coronavirus pandemic has extinguished any hope of having a professional fireworks display at Hampton Beach this year.
Some people were hopeful that a fireworks event could be held in the off-season after Labor Day, but that won’t be happening, according to Chuck Rage, a local selectman, business owner and chairman of the Hampton Beach Village District commissioners.
The weekly fireworks show that’s traditionally held during the summer months was initially delayed because of a piping plover nest that was discovered on a part of the main beach.
Once the plovers left, state and local officials discussed the possibility of holding fireworks, but decided they would attract too many visitors and create social distancing concerns.
Rage recently suggested that it might be possible for the fireworks, which are hosted by the village district, to occur at some point after Labor Day.
He said Tuesday that there are still crowd concerns,which have been shared by the police and fire chiefs and state parks officials.
“We came to the conclusion that there would be too many people,” Rage said.
Fireworks are also held during the annual Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, which was planned for Sept. 11 through Sept. 13. However, the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce announced in June that the festival would be canceled due to the pandemic. At the time, the chamber was still planning to hold the fireworks event, but that has since been called off as well.
Rage said the next opportunity for fireworks at the beach will be New Year’s Eve.
Rage said most people have been understanding about the fireworks concerns.
“No matter what we do, some people are happy and some people aren’t,” he said.
Meanwhile, traffic flow is expected to return to normal on Sept. 8 when a section of Ocean Boulevard reopens after it was closed over the summer to reduce the crowds at the beach, give visitors more room to spread out, and allow restaurants and other businesses to expand onto the sidewalk.
The change means businesses will have to remove their property to clear the sidewalk before the boulevard reopens. The state will also allow a return to 100% parking in state parking spaces.