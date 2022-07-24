Colebrook Grant

Dawn Cameron, president of the Colebrook Homeowners Cooperative, stands in the co-op with her husband on July XX, days after it was announced the CHC would receive more than $2 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Rural Development to make needed infrastructure improvements there. A separate grant from the Neil and Louise Tillotson Foundation will pay for razing and removing 11 dilapidated residences, including those behind the Camerons.

COLEBROOK -- About half occupied, the 47-lot Colebrook Homeowners Cooperative is supposed to use about 2,000 gallons of municipal water a day, but due to old, leaky pipes, it’s consuming more than that in less than three hours. Federal and local funding will pay for upgrades to improve the system.

Built in the 1960s as a mobile-home park, the cooperative was formed in 2013 and is the northernmost resident-owned community in New Hampshire.