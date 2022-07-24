Dawn Cameron, president of the Colebrook Homeowners Cooperative, stands in the co-op with her husband on July XX, days after it was announced the CHC would receive more than $2 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Rural Development to make needed infrastructure improvements there. A separate grant from the Neil and Louise Tillotson Foundation will pay for razing and removing 11 dilapidated residences, including those behind the Camerons.
COLEBROOK -- About half occupied, the 47-lot Colebrook Homeowners Cooperative is supposed to use about 2,000 gallons of municipal water a day, but due to old, leaky pipes, it’s consuming more than that in less than three hours. Federal and local funding will pay for upgrades to improve the system.
Built in the 1960s as a mobile-home park, the cooperative was formed in 2013 and is the northernmost resident-owned community in New Hampshire.
While residents are connected to and pay for town water and sewer services, the connections – and the town’s liability to maintain them – stop at the edge of the cooperative.
Since they were first installed, the cooperative's internal connections have deteriorated to such a level that the cost of repairs would be next to impossible for residents to afford, which is why Dawn Cameron, the president of the CHC, is grateful to both the Neil and Louise Tillotson Foundation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture – Rural Development.
In May, the Tillotson Foundation awarded the cooperative a $100,000 grant to raze and remove 11 abandoned residences, making room for new units. In July, the USDA awarded the cooperative $2,084,000 in funding to upgrade water, sewer, stormwater and electrical infrastructure.
Cumulatively, the private and federal money will make the cooperative a better, safer, more desirable place to live, said Cameron, with the expected added benefit of driving down month “lot rent.”
The lot rent includes the fee paid to the cooperative for a house lot, for sewer service and for water.
“We were literally drowning in our water bills, and still would be,” said Cameron, had the town not given the cooperative several abatements.
But the abatements were a temporary respite from addressing the underlying problem of old water and sewer pipes that had to be replaced, she said, which is why the USDA-Rural Development grants are a godsend.
“We are completely thrilled," Cameron said.
Her husband, Douglas, pointed out that many residents who live in the cooperative are older and live on fixed incomes, which meant that without the grants, there was no way the it could have undertaken all the necessary work.
The cooperative has been fixing leaks in the water and sewer systems as it finds them, according to Dawn Cameron, but there are simply too many leaks, many of which have yet to be discovered.
She thanked the town of Colebrook for being supportive, and gave special kudos to Brian Sullivan, the head of the water and sewer department.
Sarah Waring, the USDA director of Rural Development in Vermont and New Hampshire, said the impacts of the funding are "transformational and timely."
"The Colebrook Homeowners Cooperative is an important and popular affordable-housing option for families and workers in the North Country," she said in a prepared statement.