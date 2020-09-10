The 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks will be quiet in New Hampshire, with observances in the state being small, held virtually or canceled altogether.
The yearly "100 nights of remembrance" at the Mount Cavalry cemetery in Manchester has gone forward this year, with the taps bugle call played each night between Memorial Day and Sept. 11. But the closing ceremony typically held on Sept. 11 has been canceled.
The usual ceremony at Manchester High School West is off, with no high school students attending school in-person for at least several more weeks.
The Boscawen Veterans Ceremony has had a bugler playing taps since Memorial Day also, said cemetery director Shawn Buck, but the closing ceremony has not been held since 2018.
Mount Saint Mary Academy will have a parade Friday afternoon, with the mounted unit of the Manchester Police Department. Police spokeswoman Heather Hamel said city police will not participate in any other events Friday.
Nashua's fire department will mark the day with firefighters standing outside its fire stations. Manchester firefighters will hold small ceremonies at city fire stations Friday morning.
The Manchester Fire Cross Country 5K race will not be held in Derryfield Park this year. Instead, runners will complete a virtual race between Friday and Sept. 28.
Chief Robert Buxton of the Hudson Fire Department and Hudson Selectman David Morin will join Sen. Maggie Hassan on a Zoom call to talk about the anniversary.
“While we will not be able to come together in person this year in the same ways that we so often do, we must take this time to remember those we lost and the brave first responders and ordinary citizens who saved countless lives on that horrific day," Hassan said in a statement Thursday.