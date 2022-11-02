Cog Railway to the summit

Passengers leave the Mount Washington Cog Railway, which takes passengers to the summit, in 2020.

 John Koziol/Union Leader file

NORTH CONWAY — The Mount Washington Commission unanimously approved a revised master plan last week for the 60-acre Mount Washington State Park that backers say aims to protect the environment atop the tallest peak in the Northeast, though critics of the plan disagree.

State Sen. Jeb Bradley of Wolfeboro, chairman of the commission, said at Friday’s meeting at Pope Memorial Library the proposed plan is clear that its priorities are to preserve the summit environment while providing services to visitors.