NORTH CONWAY — The Mount Washington Commission unanimously approved a revised master plan last week for the 60-acre Mount Washington State Park that backers say aims to protect the environment atop the tallest peak in the Northeast, though critics of the plan disagree.
State Sen. Jeb Bradley of Wolfeboro, chairman of the commission, said at Friday’s meeting at Pope Memorial Library the proposed plan is clear that its priorities are to preserve the summit environment while providing services to visitors.
Critics of the plan say it isn’t explicit enough about protecting the mountaintop in the face of an ever-increasing number of visitors.
Howie Wemyss, a commission member who represents the Mount Washington Auto Road, expressed his concern that the master plan should be required to follow the recommendations of a planned environmental assessment, rather than consider them.
Citing the “overwhelming comments of the public” at the master plan hearings in Concord and Conway earlier this year in support of the assessment, Wemyss asked, “are we afraid of protecting the environment up there?”
Regardless of who is bringing visitors to the summit — both the Auto Road and Cog Railway do, but an even larger number of visitors hike up — Wemyss told the commission that “you just can’t keep growing the number of people” there.
Bradley said adoption of the master plan is the first step in getting the Legislature to approve money for the environmental assessment.
The assessment “will happen,” said Bradley, who predicted “it’ll be a top priority for the next Legislature.”
Phil Bryce, who serves on the commission as a representative of the public and had served until his retirement in September as director of New Hampshire Parks and Recreation, cautioned that requiring the commission to incorporate assessment recommendations risked conflict with other sections of the master plan.
Robert Kirsch, a lawyer who represents the Mount Washington Observatory on the commission, said the proposed plan “accomplishes what most of the people on the commission wanted to see.”
He said the master plan “does skew in favor of the environment explicitly,” and would allow the commission to explore “opportunities consistent with this plan,” among other things, generating revenues from the Sherman Adams Building in the state park, where the observatory is a tenant.
Jamie Sayen, of Stratford, told the commission that it was “absurd” that they adopted a master plan without first doing an environmental assessment.
“Human aspirations are in conflict with natural limits” atop Mount Washington, he said, adding that when commission members spoke about balancing priorities, it was code to the environment taking “a back seat.”
If adopted, the master plan would have “zero credibility,” Sayen warned, with scientists and the public.
The Alpine zone on Mount Washington is disappearing, he said, and in adopting the plan, “you (the commission) are dooming the alpine ecology, and I don’t see any balance in that.”
Karen Umberger, a commission member and state representative from Kearsarge, said adopting the plan “doesn’t mean we don’t have a lot of work to do.”
Earlier she pointed out that the commission has worked for 10 years to get a handle on how many hikers come up Mount Washington daily but has been unable to do so.
She dwelt on the positive that on the way to the plan, “We were not shouting at each other throughout the whole process. That is good.”
The commission also fielded questions about the proposed Lizzie’s Station project. Bradley pointed out that the seasonal hotel — which would be made up of 18 rail coaches on land controlled by the Cog Railway — is out of the commission’s jurisdiction.
That observation prompted calls for the creation of an entity that had oversight of the entire mountain, not just the summit. Bradley said the Legislature is the place to go to either amend the law regulating the authority and scope of the current commission, or to establish one with broader powers.