PETERBOROUGH — A year after plans to create an “agrihood” at the Old Stone Barn property fell through, a Francestown man is proposing a development for active seniors as well as a workforce housing development on an abutting lot.
“Peterborough’s a hub of a lot of activity that I think seniors that are still active, still very independent would appreciate,” developer Eldon Munson of Francestown said Tuesday.
Munson has experience with developing assisted living communities in New Hampshire including the renovation of Scott Farrar home in Peterborough.
“It came to me because I believe there’s a need for more senior housing in Peterborough and that piece of property with the barn is very attractive,” Munson said. “The barn is iconic in Peterborough and it deserves to be improved and used but not changed a great deal, at least in its outward appearance.”
Peterborough businessmen Stan Fry, Cy Gregg and Brad Malt purchased the property, 63 Old Street Road, in 2014 and invested in structural work to keep the 1912 stone barn from collapsing, hoping to attract a developer. One appeared with plans for a 32-unit condominium and farm “agrihood” development that the town approved in 2018. However, the developer failed to move forward with the project and the property was placed on the market last spring. It is listed for $1.9 million.
Munson said Tuesday he is proposing 34 cottages on the Old Stone Barn property with a 24-unit apartment extension behind and connected to the Old Stone Barn. He is also planning to include nine apartments within the Old Stone Barn building itself. The Old Stone Barn would also be renovated to include a fitness center, community room, offices and workspace for residents.
The workforce housing development would be about 15 units and would be built on an abutting property, 81 Old Street Road, that Munson has just purchased. That property already has a house on it, Munson said, which he plans to make part of any development plan.
Munson admits the property comes with challenges which include wetlands and the property’s topography. Financing for the project will also be a challenge, Munson said, but he is excited about preserving the exterior of the historic barn.
“We’ve done a market study and the market is there and we intend to serve a need not only for people that want to move into a community like that but also to create housing in the homes that they leave when they sell them to move into the development,” he said. “The concept is good but I am keeping a close eye on the economy because financing for something like this is really a challenge.”
A preliminary plan for the project is scheduled to come before the Planning Board on July 11.