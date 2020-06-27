For Fremont Police Chief Jon Twiss, flying in a stunt plane was something he could only dream about as a kid.
The veteran officer always wanted to experience the thrill of soaring through the air with a pilot who could pull off those loops, rolls, Cuban eights, hammerheads and other crazy maneuvers with ease.
His father often took him to air shows while growing up and he fondly remembers watching stunt teams flying in Pitts Special aerobatic biplanes.
When he learned about Brian Beaudry’s plan to offer free aerobatic flights to law enforcement officers, Twiss was on Cloud 9 and jumped at the chance to go up.
“When I saw this and knew it was the same plane, I thought it would be incredible,” he said.
A corporate jet pilot from Fremont with a passion for aerobatics, Beaudry recently launched “Props for Cops” as a way to show support for the law enforcement community, encourage more positive relationships, and combat negativity.
“I’m really tired of the anti-police rhetoric,” he said.
Through his program, Beaudry is offering to take any police officer who’s interested in riding along on a free flight in his red Pitts Special S-2C aerobatic biplane, which he keeps at the Hampton Airfield.
Twiss went on his nearly 30-minute flight with Beaudry last Friday.
He was the first officer to fly with Beaudry, who has 10 more waiting in the wings.
Beaudry has created a Facebook page called “Props for Cops” with images of his plane for officers to message him to set up a free flight. He’s having T-shirts made as well.
His purpose is two-fold.
“It’s just to say thank you to these guys. There’s so many of us who support them and you would never know that if you turn on the TV," Beaudry said. "The other thing is, I think the real benefit of it is, we can take pictures and videos and post them on social media and show everyday people interacting with police and working together. I hope that goes viral and people share the videos and I hope it motivates other people to do whatever it is they can do in their little world of influence.”
Someone with a tuna boat could take officers out tuna fishing for the day, he said, or maybe a golf course owner could provide free golfing.
Beaudry has been an avid aviator for the last 30 years after getting his first pilot’s license at age 17.
He served in the Marines and later flew for Delta before becoming a corporate pilot who flies jets around the world after 9/11.
“But this has always been where the passion lies,” Beaudry said as he stood beside the Pitts Special S-2C aerobatic biplane parked in the hangar at the Hampton Airfield where he was an instructor in the late 1990s.
He’s always loved aerobatics and has owned a number of planes over the years. After a long hiatus from aerobatics, Beaudry bought the plane in February and has been taking it out as much as possible. He’s also building another airplane.
Beaudry has a busy work schedule, but he plans to schedule the free flights in his spare time.
“I really enjoy flying by myself, but I also really enjoy letting people discover the joy of it. The first reaction when they fly upside down, the smile on their face, you just can’t put a price on it,” he said.
Twiss, the Fremont chief, had a few queasy moments during his flight, but he was all smiles when he landed and climbed out.
He has no regrets.
“It was a once in a lifetime experience,” he said.
The experience was exciting and overwhelming for Twiss.
“Brian explained everything and did a great job talking me through it,” he said.
Beaudry performed all the staple maneuvers one would see at an air show, but said he’ll do as much or as little as the officer wants during the flight.
After some of the maneuvers, he decided to take it easy with Twiss by flying over Hampton Beach and Newburyport, Mass.
“I want it to be a good experience for people and not, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m sick,’” he said.
Twiss said he was glad to have the opportunity and hopes others take advantage of the free flights.
“Things have been crazy, obviously, with COVID and everything going on in law enforcement, but it’s good to see the public support. It makes you feel good knowing that people have your back and are supportive. It’s nice to see because you don’t always get that,” he said.