A four-story apartment building with up to 160 units has been proposed in Nashua on property that was once eyed for a grocery store.
Robert Parsons of Nashua has entered a purchase and sale agreement with Hannaford Bros. Co. for a nearly 7-acre parcel of property at 8 Merrit Parkway within the Maplewood condominium neighborhood.
“The infrastructure and traffic lights are already there to accommodate this type of development,” Parsons said Wednesday.
The property is the largest undeveloped parcel in the Maplewood condominium neighborhood, which is next to Captain’s Corner convenience store, Cat Doctor, Maplewood Dental Group and Granite State Early Learning Center.
Parsons said he is planning to develop the property as market-rate housing.
Previously, Parsons purchased the old Nashua District Courthouse at the Walnut Street oval, which is now occupied by Pennichuck Corp. More recently, he bought the TD Bank Building on Main Street and is in the process of redeveloping the former Hampshire Chemical site in Nashua.
Parsons said he expects some opposition to a proposed apartment complex but said the infrastructure for such a project is already in place.
“We are a city. It is the city of Nashua — this is not the township of Nashua — and it is very under-penetrated in this particular area,” Parsons said.
The proposed building’s layout has not been finalized, so it is unclear how many one-bedroom, two-bedroom or potentially three-bedroom units will be included. Parsons said he envisions apartments that are larger than typical units.
He hopes to offer residents various amenities, such as a bike garage and a pet station.
The zoning board will review the project next week. Parsons has requested a use variance to allow up to 160 apartments in the flexible use overlay district of Nashua’s Ward 9.
Parsons said he will listen to neighbors and address any concerns. He stressed that he plans to create a strong buffer between his development and the nearby Cherrywood community.
“It can be developed harmoniously,” he said.
Mayor Jim Donchess has said that Nashua needs all types of housing, including market-rate and affordable apartments and single-family homes.
“Housing is a critical need for our residents, for our business community and for a healthier economy. The vacancy rate for apartments is at a record low of 0.6%, and rents rose 19% over the past four years,” he said recently.
Although a significant number of new downtown housing units have been constructed over the past four years, Nashua still needs more, Donchess said.
The newly proposed apartment complex will be within walking distance of Buckmeadow Road and Cherrywood Drive, where the Nashua School District plans to construct a new middle school on a 20-acre plot of land in the city’s southwest quadrant.
A site plan for the apartments is ready to be submitted to the Nashua City Planning Board once the zoning board reviews the proposal on Tuesday.
Parsons is hopeful that construction could begin this spring.
Hannaford Bros. Co. originally purchased the 8 Merrit Parkway site in 2002 for $1.7 million with tentative plans for a grocery store, which was never built.