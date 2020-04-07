CARROLL — The former Carroll Town Hall was torn down on Monday, a week after its successor opened for business directly behind it.
A team from Spears Bros. Building Salvage & Wrecking of Belmont made short work of the town hall, which began life in the 1940s as a school and had served as town hall since 1968, said Imre Szauter, the chair of the Carroll Building Committee on Monday.
Szauter said that Carroll voters, after narrowly defeating funding for a new town hall and public safety building in 2018, overwhelmingly approved $4,455,000 for them at Town Meeting 2019.
The town considered erecting one large structure, said Szauter, but because of concerns about snow and wind-load and overall efficiency, decided to have a separate town hall and public-safety building, the second located behind the first.
Szauter said the latter building, which will house the police and Twin Mountain Fire and Rescue departments as well as the town’s emergency-operations center, is about 40 days from completion, but will seemingly make the overall May 15 project deadline.
The town for more than a decade has leased a building on Route 3 for use as the police headquarters which, when the current lease expires, will revert to the owner, said Szauter, whereas the town owns the circa 1950s fire building a mile up the road.
The town did an assessment of the fire station, he added, and also “put out some feelers to see if there’s any interest in a private sale, but no decision has been made on that building.”
Szauter said the new town hall, which is closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, boasts a 1,500-square-foot community room with a cathedral ceiling that he envisions will host town business meetings and as a “gathering center for the community’s use.”
Both the new town hall and public-safety buildings were built with energy-efficiency in the forefront, and “We’re hoping that the energy use is dropped significantly from the old buildings that had very little insulation,” said Szauter.
Ricci Construction of Portsmouth has done a great job as the project’s construction manager, Szauter said, and Spears Bros., in its first and only day of work, made sure that Monday was the old town hall’s “date with destiny.”
“Fortunately, the weather today was good, site conditions were good and they had good, skillful operators.”