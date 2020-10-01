Expanded outdoor dining will continue along Nashua’s Main Street until Nov. 15, with new jersey barriers set to be installed in the coming days.
“The narrowing of Main Street has been very successful. We have had a very good response from both the downtown merchants themselves and the users of the outdoor dining,” said Tim Cummings, the city's economic development director.
In May, Main Street was converted into an outdoor dining destination as the four-lane roadway was narrowed to two lanes -- one in each direction. The change allowed for a portion of Main Street to be used by restaurants for outdoor dining.
The Peddler’s Daughter, San Francisco Kitchen, Fratellos Italian Grille, MT’s Local Kitchen and Wine Bar, Surf Restaurant, Joannes Kitchen, Main Street Gyro, Nashua Garden and other establishments have taken advantage of the roadway dining option.
“As long as we can do the outdoor dining we are going to take advantage of it because we are trying to make everyone happy,” said Michael Buckley, chef and owner of Michael Timothy’s Dining Group.
With Surf Restaurant and MT’s Local Kitchen and Wine Bar along Main Street in Nashua, Buckley said they have a variety of outside gas heaters to help get rid of some of the fall chill in the air.
“Outdoor dining has been really good to us and I think we are serving a lot of people both outside and indoors as well. I think some people, given the option, would prefer the outside for now,” said Buckley. “This is al fresco dining in New England -- all the way until the end.”
Portable heaters with propane tanks are being permitted along Main Street as long as they are not being used under any type of awnings or tents, explained Cummings, who said the tanks must be stored outside.
He said some downtown restaurants have already started to use the portable heaters, and many others are planning to purchase them in an effort to extend their outdoor dining seasons.
Cement jersey barriers have been used to cordon off dining areas along Main Street. Those barriers, however, need to be removed before the snow causes a problem, explained Cummings.
“They have been pretty strong in their position that Nov. 15 is the drop dead point,” Cummings said of the city’s department of public works.
About 20 new jersey barriers have been purchased at a price-tag of about $35,000 and will be installed along Main Street within the next week. The old barriers along Main Street are being relocated to Factory Street so that establishments in that area can take advantage of outdoor dining as well.
A different style of barriers were also purchased and installed along East Pearl Street. These barriers are made with sheet metal instead of concrete, said Cummings, explaining those units are filled with water and include planters for a more aesthetic appeal.
“I personally think that it has improved Main Street,” Alderman Ernest Jette said of the narrowing of the roadway. “I think it has a traffic calming effect.”
Buckley said bring a jacket, sweater or even blanket and take advantage of the outdoor dining until the final day.
“Especially this year, people are a little more willing to take the steps necessary to go out and dine,” he explained.