The owner of the former Daniel Webster College property owes the city more than $800,000 in taxes and has filed an abatement arguing the 53-acre parcel’s assessment is too high.
“Taxes have been considerable on that property. They did not pay taxes for the current tax year,” said Mayor Jim Donchess.
Until now, Xinhua Education Consulting had been fully compliant with its property taxes for the site at 20 University Drive, which still remains vacant.
However, it did not pay either installment for its 2020 property taxes, which includes a nearly $380,000 bill that was due last July, and a $409,000 bill that was due this past December.
With nearly $23,000 in interest added, Xinhua Education Consulting now owes a total of $811,587 in taxes to the city.
“But they filed an abatement application saying the property is not worth as much as it is assessed. We will see what happens with that,” said Donchess.
“They think the property is only worth $12.5 million. Our assessment is significantly more than that.”
According to the city’s online assessment records, the property is assessed at nearly $34.9 million — the same value it had in 2019, but less than its 2018 value of $36.3 million.
In the fall of 2017, Sui Liu, who is associated with an undisclosed Chinese university, was the top bidder at a bankruptcy auction for the majority of the 53-acre property in Nashua; Liu paid $11.6 million for the site.
Property records indicate that Liu’s Xinhua Education Consulting firm of Vienna, Virginia, are the owners on record for the site. Liu and his Virginia-based attorney have repeatedly refused to comment on the future of the large parcel.
“Right now they have submitted no development plans. They seem to not know what to do with the property,” said Donchess, adding taxes have been paid fully until the past year.
Tim Cummings, economic development director for the city, said his department is in contact with the owner’s agent.
“I do know that there is a new interest to get a new college or higher learning institution set up on the site,” said Cummings.
In the meantime, however, some of the property is being used to provide housing for hockey camps that are being hosted at the Cyclones Arena in Hudson, he said.
As the city embarks on its new master plan initiative, Imagine Nashua, Donchess is urging local residents to consider a vision for the former Daniel Webster College property.
“We would like to come up with a plan, again we don’t own the property, but we need the private owner to want to proceed in order to do anything there. We want to take a look at it,” said the mayor. “ … We would like to develop a concept that maybe the owner would buy into and we could do something there other than just the buildings sitting there and deteriorating.”
Although potential scenarios for development at the former college site have not yet been developed as part of the city’s master plan process, community input will be used to create those various concepts, according to Imagine Nashua organizers.
During a virtual town hall meeting last week, Donchess says the owner has been very disappointed in his purchase, adding Liu originally thought he was acquiring an operating college, not a defunct college.
Rather than the city taking over the property, Donchess said it should instead try working to attract a private investor or developer interested in taking on a project there. Still, he stressed that the city does not own the parcel.
“We would love to get a college in there again, but colleges are not in expansion mode right now,” said Donchess, adding there would need to be a considerable investment made to the property in order for it to become something worthwhile.
Liu had his attorney attempt to register the Daniel Webster College or Daniel Webster University trade name with the New Hampshire Secretary of State; however the request was rejected in 2018.
The buyer’s attorney, David Lu, said earlier that his client intends to restore the college and reopen it, but would not provide any additional details.
Lu and Liu founded Xinhua Education Consulting Corp. in New Hampshire, which is affiliated with Xinhua Education Investment Corp. — a group that also purchased the former Saint Paul’s College in Richmond, Va., in the fall of 2017.