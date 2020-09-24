Although the Deerfield Fair was canceled this year, the fairgrounds still has seen activity, with private horse shows and an upcoming "Taste of the Fair" event next month.
The Deerfield Fair Association has rented out the fairgrounds to organizations that traditionally host horse shows there, with the last one taking place this week.
Concerns over the shows prompted a complaint to the state Attorney General’s Office this week, alleging some COVID-19 safety measures weren’t being followed.
While the state is looking into the complaint, Richard Pitman, the fair association’s vice president and a Deerfield selectman, insisted that participants have been following the rules and that overall the shows have been a success.
He said attendees have been wearing masks -- unless they’re with immediate family -- and alternating rows have been blocked off to limit seating in the stands.
“They can’t even go to a food booth without a mask on,” he said.
Campers have followed a 10-foot requirement for campsite spacing, he said.
The shows generally do not have spectators as most of those in attendance are those participating in the show and family. Pitman said the final show this week could attract 600 to 800 people over the course of four days.
State guidance does allow horse shows to be held. It states that “spectators are limited as physical distancing allows, and must follow safety protocols. Vendors will be limited and set up in a way to adhere to physical distancing guidelines and must have reduced capacity of customers at their booths … Warm up rings will be limited to riding space as physical distancing allows.”
Deerfield Health Officer Richard Pelletier said he received an inquiry from the state Department of Health and Human Services this week.
Pelletier said he spoke to the horse show manager and was told that social distancing rules and other safety precautions are being taken.
“Everybody has assigned seating in the stands in order to maintain the proper separation,” he said, adding that those with horses also have assigned times when they can be in the barns to care for their animals to minimize large gatherings.
Pelletier said he also spoke with Selectman Cindy McHugh, who visited the fairgrounds on Thursday, and she told him that she didn’t see any issues.
With the horse shows winding down, fairgoers who will miss out on their traditional fair experience this year will have an opportunity to visit the fairgrounds briefly for an event called “Taste of the Fair” to be held Oct. 2-4. The event will feature several food vendors.
“They approached the fair board with the idea as an opportunity for them to make some money,” Pitman said.
Tickets are $5 and must be purchased in advance. Attendees will be allowed 45 minutes to purchase their food and then return to their vehicle to eat while social distancing in or around their car.
According to the event rules, anyone outside their vehicle must wear a mask. The tickets will be limited to 200 per time slot.