JAFFREY — The Park Theatre is holding a fundraiser Saturday to benefit the Peterborough Community Theatre after it had to close for 16 days when its air conditioner broke.
“It’s in keeping with who we are as a theater and in terms of who we want to be as a theatre,” Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of the Park Theatre, said Wednesday. “It started very simply ... I’m on their email list and have been for years. … At first, they had to shut down for one show, they thought. ... I know that type of feeling even if it’s only one show.”
But the Peterborough Community Theatre wasn’t able to reopen after one day and in the end lost 16 days waiting for the air conditioner parts to come in.
“They didn’t know when they were going to be able to open again,” Jackson said.
And because the Peterborough Community Theatre was supposed to be running Baz Luhrman’s “Elvis,” they told their patrons to go see it at the Park Theatre in neighboring Jaffrey.
“I thought that was very sweet of them to offer up,” Jackson said. “I know it’s got to be affecting them tremendously.”
For a movie theater, “a loss of revenue is catastrophic,” he said.
Movie studios take such a big percentage of the profits that it is hard to make money, he said.
So Jackson called Peterborough Community Theatre owner Vanessa Amsbury-Bonilla and offered to run a benefit screening for their neighbors.
Jackson decided to hold the event Saturday night with “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is returning to the theater this week by popular demand.
All of the profits, after the movie studio takes it cut, will go to the Peterborough Community Theatre, Jackson said.
Amsbury-Bonilla said the air conditioning was fixed this week after two and a half weeks and she was able to reopen Wednesday.
“It’s nice to be open again,” she said Wednesday.
The small independent movie theater is important to the community, Amsbury-Bonilla said, but is not a money maker.
“Movie theaters don’t make any money. We do it as a gift to the community,” she said. “I think it’s very important to Peterborough. The Peterborough community values the theater. And every time we’ve needed the community they have stepped up because they have valued that venue and that commodity.”
She added that her landlord has been great throughout the closure.
“Our landlord has been absolutely fabulous through all of this, She has even offered to pay for lost revenue,” she said, adding she the Park Theatre fundraiser is a touching gesture of solidarity.
“It was really sweet, it was a really kind gesture and I really appreciate it,” she said.