PELHAM — The Pentecostal bishop who was seriously wounded in an October shooting during a wedding ceremony at the New England Pentecostal Church addressed his congregation and the public for the first time since the shooting in an online video message.
“Hi New England Pentecostal Ministries, it’s good to talk to you,” Bishop Stanley Choate began his message, seated in a wheelchair. “It’s been a long time since I talked to you and seen you, and I trust that everything is going well.”
Choate said he is doing well and they are treating him well where he is. His wife, Pastor Ruth Choate, has told media outlets that her husband is undergoing rehabilitation, saying he is recovering well but he still cannot stand on his own without support.
“As well as they’re treating me, I still can’t wait to get home,” Choate said.
In the meantime, he encouraged his congregants at the flagship church and its branch churches to keep the faith, keep focused and keep praying. He also thanked those individuals who contributed to his family’s welfare during this difficult time.
“I look forward to coming home,” he said.
Last week, a grand jury indicted Dale Holloway for two counts of attempted murder for shooting Choate in the chest on Oct. 12, and shooting Claire McMullen, the bride at the wedding, in the arm.
He was also indicted for first- and second-degree assaults as alternative theories, for being a felon in possession of a firearm and, separately, for assaulting his first defense attorney during a meeting in prison.
The indictment states Holloway caused severe damage to attorney Michael Davidow’s head and face, resulting in life-threatening internal bleeding in the brain
Holloway also is facing a simple assault charge for striking the groom, Mark Castiglione, in the head with an object.
Authorities say Holloway opened fire during the ceremony and was quickly subdued by wedding guests and church staff. Choate was flown to Tufts Medical Center in Boston where he was treated for weeks.
The Hillsborough County Attorney’s office has yet to outline a motive for the shooting, but Holloway has a known connection to the groom in the wedding and to the church.
Holloway’s stepfather, Luis Garcia, was a minister at the church and was murdered in Londonderry days before the church shooting. The Attorney General’s office has charged Castiglione’s son Brandon in that murder. Garcia’s funeral was due to take place hours after the wedding ceremony, but was cancelled after the shooting.
Holloway has an arraignment and bail hearing at Hillsborough County Superior Court North on Wednesday for the charges related to the attorney assault, and a dispositional hearing at Hillsborough County Superior Court South on March 19.