PETERBOROUGH — Artists filled Depot and Putman parks as well as several downtown businesses for Peterborough’s sixth annual Art Walk in the Park on Sunday.
“It’s a community affair. It’s a lot of people coming through in a very relaxed manner, talking, actually looking at the art. It couldn’t be a better day,” said Marlborough artist Mary Iselin, who was at the event selling her work. “Everything about it is wonderful.”
Art Walk in the Park was started by Pelagia Vincent with as many volunteers as she can find as a way to promote the downtown and highlight its artistic heart.
“Peterborough was voted by Expedia as one of the top 10 small towns in America for art, so it seemed crazy to me that we didn’t have an art show,” Vincent said Sunday. She added she was also inspired by the local art shows she would come across in different parks of the country in her travels with her husband. “Peterborough’s perfect for this.”
Vincent said she started small the first year with the support of the Depot Square Association with an event in Depot Park. And then she focused on making the event a win for the businesses located downtown year-round.
“Downtown is booming for the retailers, the restaurants, everything should be bringing the town to life together,” she said.
Over the years the event has grown, expanding into Putnam Park and into retail businesses downtown.
“I think over the past six years, artists have come from Amherst, from Portsmouth, from all over. It’s definitely local artists but also artists from around New England are attracted to the event as well,” Vincent said.
Vincent also wrangles in local musicians to perform during the event to create an even more artistic atmosphere, which really completes the event for her.
The Art Walk was moved to Sunday, its rain date, after rain was forecasted for Saturday. Because the event takes place mostly outdoors, Vincent was able to continue the event through the pandemic she said. The event has grown to about 60 artists, which she hopes to expand to 100 in the next few years.
She added she is passionate about the event even though she is not an artist herself.
“I’m not an artist, I don’t paint and I don’t make music, but I can do this,” Vincent said.