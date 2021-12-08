PETERBOROUGH — While Peterborough’s Main Street Bridge project is far from over, the newly constructed bridge is expected to be open to two-way traffic next week to ease congestion the town’s next big bridge project is expected to create.
The Main Street Bridge is planned to be open by Dec. 15, Aaron LaChance, a representative of project leader Hoyle Tanner, told the Select Board on Tuesday night. Once completed next summer, the Main Street Bridge will have three lanes of traffic and sidewalks, he said.
Additionally, the crosswalk on Route 202 to the bridge will have improvements including “a light beacon” that pedestrians who want to cross the road can activate. Until the bridge project is completed the temporary pedestrian bridge will remain in place, LaChance said.
Several unexpected events pushed the completion date of the project from spring to summer. The Christmas Day flood and heavy rains in July impacted the project’s progress as well as work shortages and supply chain issues due to the pandemic, LaChance said. The discovery of contaminated soils at the project site also slowed work, he said.
“We were hoping to have … all three lanes of traffic open to traffic by Dec. 15, but due to all these challenges and delays that the contractor endured, this looks a bit different,” LaChance said.
It is important to open the bridge to traffic now since phase one of the nearby Route 101 Bridge project is ramping up and is close to closing the eastbound dedicated left-hand turn lane on Route 101 onto Granite Street/Route 202.
“When the Main Street Bridge is closed it diverts a lot more traffic through this intersection for folks that want to go downtown,” LaChance said of the Route 101/Route 202 intersection. “So losing that dedicated left-turn lane would make this signal a very low level of service if the Main Street Bridge were to be closed. We really pushed the contractor hard to get two lanes open.”
The Main Street Bridge was closed in February 2020 so it could be demolished and the new bridge built. The Main Street Bridge connects Route 202 traffic to downtown Peterborough. The bridge project has been run in conjunction with the Department of Transportation’s Route 202 improvement project, which has had only one lane open to alternating traffic during the work week.
Selectman Bill Kennedy asked if Route 202 would continue to be closed to one lane as it has been since the project started.
“Probably not in the winter months, but it will pick back up in the spring,” LaChance said.
Representing DOT at the Select Board meeting Tuesday night, Zach Paight said both projects will coordinate work so as to not make the closure of traffic lanes more burdensome to motorists than they already will be.
DOT has been planning the Route 101 Bridge project since 2012, Paight said. The new bridge will have a thicker concrete deck and will be wider than the current bridge.
While the project was pushed out as much as the state could to accommodate the town’s bridge project and the state’s Route 202 project, DOT could lose the federal funds paying for the $8.5 million project if it delays any further.
“There are certain windows in which you need to spend the funds,” Paight said. “So if we were to push this project back to say next spring, we would lose those funds.”
Paight said the Route 101 Bridge project will last two years. Phase one began in October and phase two will begin this coming October.
Paight said there will be two-way traffic consistently throughout both phases of the project. The traffic lights (which were added to handle the increased traffic at the intersection when the Main Street Bridge Project started) will remain at the Route 101 Bridge intersection after the project is completed, Paight said.
Selectmen were initially thrilled to hear from Paight that the project would include a sidewalk then expressed concern and disappointment that the planned sidewalk would not continue up Granite Street/Route 202 to connect with the Route 202 sidewalk that leads to the Main Street Bridge.
The sidewalk will run from the first driveway on Granite Street/Route 202 over the bridge on the westbound lane side and to the Shell gas station, Paight said.
“There will still be no sidewalk past this driveway,” Paight said. “Our limits on Granite Street are exactly what you see right there … The section that we are speaking of there is already extremely narrow and I think in order to build a sidewalk in there you may need to do major reconstruction work on the side of the road, possibly take some land, property, to get that width.”
Selectman Tyler Ward told Paight to pass on to DOT in his notes that the town would like to see those sidewalks connect.
“There’s no sense dumping people into traffic. Why put all that money into a sidewalk that goes from one house to a gas station,” Ward said.