PETERBOROUGH — Town officials agreed as part of a legal settlement in two related lawsuits that it failed to properly notice a protest petition that changed the outcome at Town Meeting, according to documents filed in the Cheshire Superior Court in Keene.
The lawsuits center on the zoning rules the town adopted two years ago that change the density rules for housing to allow for more housing units in town. Residents unhappy with this change brought a petition to overturn those new rules and got it on the 2019 May Town Meeting ballot vote as Zoning Amendment 15, only to have the protest petition adopted by selectmen at the last minute.
Zoning Amendment 15 pushes back on Peterborough’s new dense zoning rules by repealing the Traditional Neighborhood Overlay Zone II, and changing the Traditional Neighborhood Overlay Zone I, the plaintiff’s attorney Mark Fernald has said.
For example, Peterborough’s downtown zoning was changed under the Traditional Neighborhood Overlay Zone rules to now allow for 16 housing units per acre, a greater density than Nashua, Keene, and downtown Milford, and equal to the density found in downtown Manchester.
“Why does a country town like Peterborough need to be zoned like a city?” Fernald previously said.
The protest petition to require Zoning Amendment 15 get a two-thirds vote was brought to selectmen by State Rep. Ivy Vann and others at the May 7 selectmen’s meeting after Zoning Amendment 15 supporters had left the meeting. While Town Administrator Rodney Bartlett later took to social media to apologize for bringing the matter up so late in that meeting, the protest petition remained in effect.
After the May vote saw Zoning Amendment 15 pass with a majority, 778 votes to 715, but fail because of the protest petition, more than a dozen residents filed the lawsuit against Peterborough. The town responded by filing a lawsuit against the two lead plaintiffs, Loretta Laurenitis and her husband, David Bonacci, claiming that Zoning Amendment 15 was legally improper to begin with.
Bartlett did not respond to requests for comment, and Fernald was not available for comment. Fernald has previously said the town’s lawsuit against Laurenitis and Bonacci appeared to be a punitive move by the town officials.
According to the settlement filed in court, Peterborough now agrees that the protest petition was not legally noticed for voters, and therefore is invalid. In turn, that means that the May vote result relies on the simple majority and the greater density rules are now defeated. The town dropped its action against Bonacci and Laurenitis as part of the settlement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.